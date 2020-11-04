SUP vs VEL Women's IPL Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Women's IPL Match - Nov 4th, 2020

Match 1 of the Women's IPL 2020 sees the Supernovas take on Velocity at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Wednesday.

As the wait for the IPL playoffs continue, the action keeps coming at us with the Women's IPL 2020. The tournament opener would be the first one after the resumption of cricket for many players, which makes it even more exciting.

The Supernovas, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, have a decent team with the likes of Jemimah Rodrigues and Poonam Yadav being key to their fortunes. In addition to the aforementioned trio, Chamari Atapattu is undoubtedly one to watch out for with both bat and ball. Her exploits in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup earlier in the year are well-documented. With a good blend of youth and experience in their ranks, the Supernovas would be eyeing a winning start to this tournament.

On the other hand, Velocity, led by Mithali Raj, is the favourite for this game and rightly so. With an explosive batting unit headlined by teenage sensation Shafali Verma and a bowling attack led by Shikha Pandey, Velocity looks well-equipped to go all the way in this Women's IPL.

However, it isn't going to be as straightforward as one would expect, especially with Velocity in line for a spin test against the likes of Radha Yadav and Poonam Yadav. With either side looking to get closer to a spot in the final, we should be in for a cracking start to the Women's IPL 2020.

Click here for Live Cricket Score & Ball by Ball Commentary

Squads to choose from

Supernovas

Harmanpreet Kaur, Jemimah Rodrigues, Chamari Atapattu, Priya Punia, Anuja Patil, Radha Yadav, Taniya Bhatia, Shashikala Siriwardene, Poonam Yadav, Shakera Selman, Arundhati Reddy, Pooja Vastrakar, Ayushi Soni, Ayabonga Khaka, Muskan Malik

Advertisement

Velocity

Mithali Raj, Veda Krishnamurthy, Shafali Verma, Sushma Verma, Ekta Bisht, Shikha Pandey, Devika Vaidya, Sushree Dibyadarshini, Manali Dakshini, Leigh Kasperek, Danielle Wyatt, Sune Luus, Jahanara Alam, M Anagha, Meghna Singh

Check the Women's IPL 2020 Teams

Predicted Playing 11

Supernovas

Jemimah Rodrigues, Chamari Atapattu, Priya Punia, Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Anuja Patil (WK), Shashikala Siriwardene, Pooja Vastrakar, Ayabonga Khaka, Poonam Yadav, Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy and Shakera Selman

Velocity

Shafali Verma, Danielle Wyatt, Mithali Raj (C), Devika Vaidya, Veda Krishnamurthy, Sune Luus, Sushma Verma (WK), Leigh Kasperek, Shikha Pandey, Ekta Bisht and Jahanara Alam

Match Details

Match: Supernovas vs Velocity, Match 1

Date: 4th November 2020, at 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

Check Women's IPL 2020 Schedule

Pitch Report

As seen in the last few IPL games, the pitch at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium is on the slower side with the spinners expected to dominate proceedings. Although the dimensions of the ground aren't too big, the bowlers should get some turn and movement off the surface, which should keep the batters on their toes.

The powerplay phase will be crucial to either side's fortunes with run-scoring being relatively easier against the new ball. Both sides will look to bat first despite there being dew, and 140-150 could prove to be a very good total in the Women's IPL.

SUP vs VEL Women's IPL Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

Advertisement

SUP vs VEL Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Taniya Bhatia, Jemimah Rodrigues, Priya Punia, Shafali Verma, Danielle Wyatt, Chamari Atapattu, Shikha Pandey, Sune Luus, Radha Yadav, Poonam Yadav and Leigh Kasperek

Captain: Danielle Wyatt, Vice-Captain: Chamari Atapattu

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Taniya Bhatia, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur, Shafali Verma, Danielle Wyatt, Chamari Atapattu, Devika Vaidya, Sune Luus, Shekera Selman, Poonam Yadav and Leigh Kasperek

Captain: Chamari Atapattu, Vice-Captain: Shafali Verma