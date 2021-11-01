T20 World Cup Fantasy 2021: Best Fantasy XI for Match 29, ENG vs SL | T20 WC Fantasy Tips

After a pulsating few days of action in the T20 World Cup 2021, we now have England taking on Sri Lanka at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Monday. Both teams will be keen to boost their chances of sealing a semi-final birth by winning the fixture.

ICC Fantasy League Team after Match 28 of T20 World Cup 2021

My fantasy team performed decently well with Naveen ul Haq and David Wiese delivering some much-needed points. My gamble to opt against KL Rahul worked out, but the move to bring in Virat Kohli at his expense wasn't a particularly great one.

As for the upcoming fixture, the team is already set with England players. With a couple of transfers pertaining to Sri Lankan stars, the game should be covered accordingly. Without further ado, here are the tentative changes for Monday's blockbuster clash between England and Sri Lanka in Sharjah.

Deadline for Transfers: 7:30 PM IST (ENG vs SL) on Monday, 1st November 2021.

Note: The team suggested in the article isn't guaranteed to be the final selection. In case of any unexpected team news at the toss, players will have to make the required changes, which will then be updated in the article for the next match

Best T20 World Cup 2021 Fantasy Team for Matches 29, ENG vs SL

Suggested Team: T20 World Cup Match 29 - ENG vs SL

Wicketkeeper: Jos Buttler (England, 10.5 credits), Jonny Bairstow (England, 10 credits)

Batters: Virat Kohli (India, 11 credits), Aiden Markram (South Africa, 8 credits), Pathum Nissanka (Sri Lanka, 6 credits) and Martin Guptill (New Zealand, 9 credits)

All-rounders: David Wiese (Namibia, 8.5 credits), Wanindu Hasaranga (Sri Lanka, 9.5 credits)

Bowlers: Tabraiz Shamsi (South Africa, 9 credits), Tymal Mills (England, 7.5 credits) and Jasprit Bumrah (India, 10 credits)

Remaining Credits: 1, Transfers Remaining: 27

Transfers: Pathum Nissanka and Wanindu Hasaranga (IN); Craig Williams and Mitchell Santner (OUT)

With three England players already available in my fantasy team, I have decided to make just two changes to make make sure I'm not left empty-handed on the Sri Lankan side. Two Lankan players who impressed in their previous game against South Africa were Pathum Nissanka and Wanindu Hasaranga.

While Nissanka scored a brilliant fifty at the top of the order, Hasaranga picked up a hat-trick, albeit in a losing cause. Given the form that the duo are in at the moment, I will back them to come good against England.

Note: Transfers made to Match 29 will be updated in the next article and in the comments section as well.

Best T20 World Cup 2021 for Match 29- Summary

Players Playing in Match 29: Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler, Tymal Mills, Pathum Nissanka, Wanindu Hasaranga

Captaincy Picks

Captain and Vice-captain Picks: Jonny Bairstow and Wanindu Hasaranga

Jonny Bairstow is due for a big one for England in this T20 World Cup

Jonny Bairstow hasn't been required by England to a great extent in the T20 World Cup 2021, given their exploits with the ball. However, on a slow track in Sharjah, Bairstow's ability to take on the spinners holds him in good stead. He also looks primed for a big knock, something I believe isn't far away.

The second differential pick is undoubtedly going to be Wanindu Hasaranga. Perhaps the best player in the ongoing T20 World Cup so far, Hasaranga also adds value with the bat, making him a handy captain or vice-captain selection for my fantasy league team.

