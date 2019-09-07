TKR vs SLZ Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing XI Updates for Today's CPL Match - September 8th, 2019

Defending champions, Trinbago Knight Riders put their unbeaten status on the line as they play underdogs St Lucia Zouks in the first game on a double-header Sunday in CPL 2019. Although their captain Dwayne Bravo isn't available for a major part of this season, TKR has looked very impressive with Jimmy Neesham and Kieron Pollard in supreme form. St Lucia Zouks started their season with a loss against a strong GAW side and will look to make amends at the Queen's Park Oval in Trinidad. Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team.

Squads to choose from:

Trinbago Knight Riders:

Dwayne Bravo(C), Kieron Pollard, Sunil Narine, Colin Munro, Darren Bravo, Denesh Ramdin, Mohd Hasnain, Khary Pierre, James Neesham, Seekuge Prasanna, Amir Jangoo, Anderson Phillip, Mark Deyal, Tion Webster, Javon Searles, Akeal Hossain and Ali Khan

St Lucia Zouks:

Darren Sammy (C), John Campbell, Obed McCoy, Kesrick Williams, Andre Fletcher, Thisara Perera, Niroshan Dickwella, Rakheem Cornwall, Roland Cato, Jeavor Royal, Andre McCarthy, Beuran Hendricks, Chris Barnwell, Keddy Lesporis, Nitish Kumar, Fawad Ahmed, Colin de Grandhomme, Cameron Delport, Najibullah Zadran, Krishmar Santokie and Lasith Malinga.

Playing XI Updates:

Trinbago Knight Riders:

After a sensational win against the Jamaica Tallawahs, TKR should persist with the same set of players against St Lucia Zouks on Sunday. Tion Webster has looked good at the top of the order with Sunil Narine playing the role of a floater. With a dependable middle order in their midst, TKR is well served in this match. They also have a strong bowling unit with Jimmy Neesham picking five wickets in two games so far. Ali Khan and Mohammad Hasnain are key to their cause along with Khary Pierre.

Possible XI: Webster, Simmons, Narine, Ramdin(WK), Neesham, Pollard (C), Prasanna, Ali Khan, Hasnain, Pierre and Akeal.

St Lucia Zouks:

As for the Zouks, a couple of changes are in order with John Campbell set to come in for Andre McCarthy or Chris Barnwell. Their bowling unit is quite strong with Krishmar Santokie and Kesrick Williams leading the line for them along with the leg-spin of Fawad Ahmed. Their batsmen need to step up against a very strong TKR bowling attack with Najibullah Zadran and Fletcher being key for the Zouks as they search for their first win of CPL 2019.

Possible XI: Campbell, Fletcher(WK), Cornwall, McCarthy, Perera, Sammy(C), Williams, McCoy, Fawad, Santokie and Najibullah

Match Details:

Trinbago Knight Riders vs St Lucia Zouks, Match 5

8th September 2019, 9:30 PM IST

Queen's Park Oval, Trinidad

Pitch Report:

The pitch played better on Saturday with Sunil Narine and Tion Webster scoring big runs for TKR against GT. 170 should be par on this surface with some help for the pacers early on while the spinners should also come into play as the game progresses.

Fantasy Tips and Suggestions:

Wicket-keeper: Andre Fletcher has been a mainstay in the St Lucia set up for a while now. With his experience in CPL, he should do well in the top order against the likes of Ali Khan and Mohd Hasnain. Although Ramdin is a decent option as well, Fletcher's explosiveness gives him the nod.

Batsmen: Tion Webster was promoted to the top of the order against Jamaica Tallawahs and should continue his good form on Sunday as well. He should be picked alongside Andre McCarthy and Lendl Simmons for this game. Going by current form, Kieron Pollard is also a worthwhile option to have in the fantasy side.

Allrounders: Jimmy Neesham has been resourceful for TKR with five wickets and some runs also to his name. Along with Sunil Narine and Thisara Perera, they are great options to have in the side. To balance out the side, Cornwall could also be picked instead of Narine or Perera.

Bowlers: Mohd Hasnain has been very impressive for TKR so far. Along with Khary Pierre, he should pick a wicket or two against St. Lucia Zouks. Spoilt for choice in the St Lucia roster, two of McCoy, Santokie and Williams should suffice in completing the fantasy team.

Captain: Lendl Simmons is due for a big score at the top of the order and should be backed with the mantle of captaincy. Along with the 2016 T20 World Cup winner, Jimmy Neesham and Andre Fletcher are also viable options to have as captain or vice-captain due to experience they have in this format whilst playing in various T20 leagues.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Denesh Ramdin, Andre Fletcher, Tion Webster, Lendl Simmons, Najibullah Zadran, James Neesham, Sunil Narine, Thisara Perera, Obed McCoy, Mohd Hasnain and Fawad Ahmed. Captain: Lendl Simmons, Vice-Captain: Andre Fletcher

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Denesh Ramdin, Andre Fletcher, Darren Sammy, Najibullah Zadran, Tion Webster, Sunil Narine, James Neesham, Rakheem Cornwall, Obed McCoy, Kesrick Williams and Mohd Hasnain. Captain: Andre Fletcher, Vice-Captain: Jimmy Neesham