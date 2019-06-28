World Cup 2019 Fantasy Tips: Best Fantasy XI for Round 8

Shreyas FOLLOW ANALYST Preview 26 // 28 Jun 2019, 03:27 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Indian players should be backed for this round.

It's the last 10 games of the group stage as the teams which haven't been knocked out battle it out for a spot in the semi-finals as every game has higher value and more implications than what it seems to be.

The official fantasy game for the World Cup moves into Round 8 with India playing 2 games in this round, vs England and Bangladesh respectively.

The right transfers have to be made and chips used properly with not much time left for the tournament to end.

Round 8 begins with the clash between Afghanistan and Pakistan on June 29th at 3:00 PM IST.

On that note, let's take a look at the best fantasy XI for Round 8.

Transfer Deadline: 3:00 pm IST on June 29th.

Note: India play 2 matches in this round.

The suggested team for Round 7: Quinton De Kock, Jonny Bairstow, KL Rahul, Joe Root, David Warner, Shakib Al Hasan, Jimmy Neesham/Marcus Stoinis, Colin De Grandhomme, Trent Boult, Mohammad Amir and Wahab Riaz

Since India play 2 games in this round, freeing up space and budget to get players from the Indian team will be the priority.

Advertisement

Note: Try to get 5-6 Indian players in the team for more value for points.

David Warner has been very consistent throughout the tournament and has made 50s and 60s which he has failed to convert into big hundreds and will be looking to do so against New Zealand on Saturday.

KL Rahul has looked good despite not making a big score and with India on the verge of qualification and with 2 fixtures in this round, he is a must-have for this round with his pretty cheap price.

Shakib Al Hasan is easily the best fantasy option in the game due to his high batting position and the fact that he completed his 10 overs in every game. His performance has been equally impressive and with India up next and his team's qualification chances on the line, he will be a great option.

Colin De Grandhomme played pretty well in the last game with the bat and might do a lot more with the ball as well against Australia when both the sides meet at Lord's and is a cut-price utility option who can help free up budget in the team.

Changes:

1. Marcus Stoinis/ Jimmy Neesham (out) - Hardik Pandya (in)

2. Trent Boult (out) - Kuldeep Yadav (in)

3. Joe Root (out) - Virat Kohli (in)

4. Jonny Bairstow (out)- Ross Taylor (in)

5. Mohammad Amir (out)- Mohammed Shami (in)

6. Quinton De Kock (out)- Shai Hope (in)

7. Wahab Riaz (out)- Yuzvendra Chahal (in)

Hardik Pandya is quintessential for this round with his all-round ability clearly showing in his performances for India. A great pick and potential captaincy candidate, Pandya is a must-have for this round.

Kuldeep Yadav has bowled beautifully in the last couple of games and as India play their next 2 games at Edgbaston where the ball will turn, Kuldeep is a great option to have.

Virat Kohli is one player who shouldn't be ignored for this round as one might encounter severe losses in neglecting a player of his ability. He is sure to get among the runs and with 2 key games for India, the skipper is certain to perform and is the best captaincy candidate for this round.

Ross Taylor hasn't had the greatest last couple of games and has been overshadowed by the brilliance of Kane Williamson. As the side clashes against Australia, Taylor has a lot of opportunity to shine against a team who he has a great record against.

Mohammed Shami has revelled in his performances in Bhuvi's absence and isn't likely to be dropped and he offers a huge threat of picking up wickets and is a cheaper alternative to Jasprit Bumrah.

Shai Hope should perform well for West Indies as the team which has been knocked out of the tournament will play for pride against Sri Lanka. He has been very good behind the stumps as well and offers good value for points in both.

Yuzvendra Chahal has bowled very and his deliveries are becoming harder and harder to pick. With turning wickets on offer in the next 2 games, he is another great wicket-taking option.

The final team for Round 8 is:

1. Shai Hope - 9.5 Credits

2. Ross Taylor - 10 Credits

3. David Warner- 10.5 Credits

4. Virat Kohli - 11 Credits

5. KL Rahul - 8.5 Credits

6. Hardik Pandya - 9 Credits

7. Shakib Al Hasan - 9 Credits

8. Colin De Grandhomme - 7.5 Credits

9. Yuzvendra Chahal - 8.5 Credits

10. Kuldeep Yadav - 8 Credits

11. Mohammed Shami - 8.5 Credits

The captaincy candidates for this round are pretty straight-forward with Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya being favourites for captaincy. Shakib Al Hasan or David Warner make good vice-captains for this round.

Captain: Virat Kohli/ Hardik Pandya

Vice-captain: David Warner/ Shakib Al Hasan

This will be the preferential order for Free Hits.

1) Star Skipper - ENG vs IND

2) Bowling Machine - IND vs BAN

3) Super Striker - AUS vs NZ