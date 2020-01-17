Newcastle United vs Chelsea Prediction and Betting Tips – 18th Jan’2020

shekhar FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Preview Published Jan 17, 2020

Jan 17, 2020 IST SHARE

Chelsea FC v Newcastle United - Premier League

Chelsea travel to St. James's Park to take on Newcastle United with the hope of consolidating their position in the Premier League top four. The hosts could move into the top half of the table with a victory and will look to spring a surprise with a depleted squad, as they have been ravaged by injuries in recent weeks.

Newcastle United v Chelsea Preview

Newcastle United host Chelsea in the Premier League as they aim to move further away from the relegation zone and inflict a damaging defeat against the away side to jeopardize their hopes of securing a Champions League spot. Frank Lampard's side find themselves in the fourth position in the league standings and look well set to finish the season in the top four, a fantastic achievement in his first season with the Blues.

Newcastle United v Chelsea Head-to-Head

In the last 10 matches between Newcastle and Chelsea, the latter has managed to secure 7 wins, while the hosts have just won 2 matches.

Out of the last 10 encounters between Newcastle and Chelsea, 8 of them ended with over 2.5 goals being scored in it. However, in the last 5 matches, there were 3 instances when either of the teams didn’t get on the scoresheet.

Except for Tottenham (29), there is no other team in the Premier League that has suffered more defeats against Chelsea than Newcastle (25)

Even though Chelsea’s away form has been good this season, the Blues have conceded a whopping 19 goals on the road this season in 11 matches.

Newcastle United v Chelsea Prediction

If Chelsea do manage to secure 3 points, it will be their third win in a row. Under Lampard, the Blues have been very good, apart from bouts of inconsistency that they suffer every now and then. The season can be termed successful for the Blues if they manage to secure a top 4 spot come May.

The fact that Newcastle have struggled at home this season will definitely put Chelsea as the favourite ahead of the match. However, with Lampard’s men struggling to keep a clean sheet away from home, if the Magpies do manage to score first, it could very well turn out to be an epic encounter, especially with the hosts vying for a top-half finish.

Newcastle United v Chelsea Betting Tips

One stat that will definitely give Newcastle confidence going into the encounter is that Chelsea have conceded two or more goals in five of their last six visits to this stadium. However, they need to be very careful given that Chelsea themselves have managed an impressive away record this season, winning 7 of their 11 matches till now on the road. Out of the last 5 encounters between these two teams, on 3 occasions either one team couldn’t find the back of the net, hence expecting too many goals from this fixture will not be right.

Tip 1 - Result: Chelsea

Tip 2 - Both Teams to Score - Yes

Tip 3 - Goals: Under/Over 2.5 - Over 2.5

Follow Sportskeeda's LIVE transfer blog with all the latest updates and rumours