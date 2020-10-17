10 active footballers with the most career goals

“The essence of football is scoring more goals than the opponent. The team that manages to do so is the winner. No matter how the opponent played” - Raymond Verheijn.

There is a reason why strikers have a special place in the sport's folklore. Most of the greatest players in the game are strikers who have been prolific goalscorers and garnered more attention and plaudits than players in any other position.

The likes of Pele, Diego Maradona, Gerd Muller, Alfredo di Stefano, Ferenc Puskas and Eusebio - some of the most decorated players in the game- posted some absolutely ridiculous numbers for club and country.

Ten most prolific goalscorers in the game at the moment

Among the current crop of players as well, there are some who have plundered goals aplenty for club and country. On that note, let us have a look at the ten most prolific active goalscorers in the game.

#10 Klaas-Jan Huntelaar - 400 goals

Klaas-Jan Huntelaar

A prominent member of the 'second golden generation' of the Netherlands, Klaas-Jan Huntelaar is still going strong at the age of 37 after returning for a second spell with Ajax in 2017.

Nicknamed 'The Hunter' for his predatory instincts, Huntelaar has had a decorated career with eight clubs in four different leagues. He has picked up numerous trophies while scoring 358 times, with Ajax (151) and Schalke (126) being the two chief beneficiaries of his exploits in club football.

The former Real Madrid man has also been a prolific scorer for the Oranje, scoring 42 times before announcing his retirement from international football in 2016.

#9 Edinson Cavani - 403 goals

Edinson Cavani has arrived at Manchester United after a prolific spell with Paris St. Germain.

Edinson Cavani signed for Manchester United recently, his fifth club in a fourth different league, which makes him somewhat of a journeyman player. While he's yet to make his debut for his new side, the Uruguayan already has an outstanding club record.

Cavani is a well-rounded striker who is adept in scoring with both his head and his feet. He's scored 353 goals in club football, with 200 of them coming for PSG where El Matador enjoyed the most success.

The former PSG player has also scored 51 goals from 116 appearances for Uruguay, with only his strike partner Luis Suarez scoring more for the two-time world champions.

At 33, Cavani still has a few more years left at the top. So the Red Devils fans will hope to see goals galore from the prolific striker at Old Trafford.

#8 Sergio Aguero - 419 goals

Sergio Aguero is arguably Manchester City's greatest ever striker.

Strikers don't come any deadlier than Sergio Aguero who has been a prolific goalscorer since making his professional debut at just 15.

Almost two decades later, the Argentine hitman remains one of the most prolific strikers of his generation, having scored 419 times for club and country during a stellar career.

Nine years since Sergio Aguero signed for Manchester City.



Yet, history will most likely remember his exploits with Manchester City more than anything else. He has netted over 250 goals for the Premier League outfit since arriving at the Etihad in 2011 and has played a key role during the club's trophy-laden years.