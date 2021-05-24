The 2020/21 Premier League season drew to a close on Sunday. A nearly unstoppable Manchester City have been crowned champions. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer guided Manchester United to a comfortable second-place finish.

The race for the top 4 went down to the wire with all of Chelsea, Liverpool and Leicester City in the running for Champions League qualification.

The last two places of the Premier League top 4 were decided on the final day of the season

Liverpool finished third in the Premier League table after beating Crystal Palace 2-0. Chelsea lost 2-1 to Aston Villa but still finished fourth as Leicester City relinquished the lead twice in the game against Tottenham Hotspur and fell to a 4-2.

Fulham, West Bromwich Albion and Sheffield United have suffered relegation. It has been quite a testing season for all teams in the absence of fans in the stadiums. But the final two gameweeks saw them return and it has already helped build a lot of excitement for the next season.

Without further ado, let's look at 10 amazing facts from the 2020/21 Premier League season.

#10 Fulham scored just nine goals in 19 Premier League home matches this season

Opta tweeted this out before Fulham lost their final game of the season at home to Newcastle United. Fulham's goalscoring woes in the Premier League have been well documented but their home record is what will worry Scott Parker more.

#9 Chelsea finished in the top four without having any player score more than 10 goals

Despite signing Timo Werner whilst already having the likes of Tammy Abraham and Olivier Giroud in their lineup, Jorginho ended the 2020-21 Premier League season as Chelsea's top scorer. He scored seven goals. Mason Mount, Tammy Abraham and Timo Werner scored six each. Kurt Zouma came fifth with four goals.

#8 Leicester City have lost the top 4 battle on the last day of the Premier League season in two consecutive campaigns

In the 2019-20 season, Leicester City took on Manchester United at home in their final game of the season with a Champions League berth at stake. The Red Devils were on 63 points while Leicester City were on 62. The Foxes fell to a 2-0 defeat and finished fifth.

On Sunday, Brendan Rodgers' men needed to win and hope for a favourable result in Liverpool's and Chelsea's respective matches. It was set up well for Leicester City as Chelsea fell behind by two goals against Aston Villa.

However, Leicester City let go of the lead twice in their match against Tottenham Hotspur and ended up losing 4-2 to finish fifth.

#7 Sheffield United lost a record 29 games this season

Sheffield United have had an extremely forgettable season. They enjoyed a brilliant run in 2019-20 as a newly promoted side. But they were a mess this term, scoring just 20 goals in the season and losing 29 matches.

#6 Brighton & Hove Albion have been far better this term than their points tally would have you believe

Brighton & Hove Albion finished 16th in the table despite playing some exciting football throughout the season. They have to work immensely on their chance conversion as all the other pieces are starting to fall into place for Graham Potter's men.

