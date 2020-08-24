10 amazing pictures from the UEFA Champions League final

Bayern Munich's talented superstars became the champions of Europe as they stormed their way to a sixth Champions League trophy. The Bavarians endured a difficult start to the season but Hansi Flick managed to turn their season around and make Bayern Munich one of the best teams in the world.

Bayern Munich's ecstasy last night was a source of anguish and pain for a Paris Saint-Germain side that is yet to win its first Champions League trophy. The likes of Neymar and Thiago Silva were heartbroken as Bayern Munich celebrated an unprecedented treble.

Bayern Munich lifts its sixth Champions League trophy

Bayern Munich's stars are the champions of Europe

Bayern Munich is arguably the best team in the world at the moment and obliterated some of the best teams in the Champions League to win the title. This title represents the sixth Champions League triumph in the Bavarians' illustrious history.

David Alaba takes a stand on the world's biggest stage

David Alaba sent the world a message

In the midst of triumphant celebrations from the Bayern Munich squad, David Alaba took a moment to dedicate the victory to one of the most pertinent issues that the world faces today. The Bayern Munich defender made it a point to remind viewers across the world that while football may be a source of joy to many, something still has to be done about the racial injustice that continues to plague certain sections of the sport.

Advertisement

Neymar and Paris Saint-Germain will have to wait their turn

Neymar could not score against Bayern Munich

Paris Saint-Germain was closer than it has ever been to winning the Champions League trophy last night. Both Neymar and Kylian Mbappe were denied repeatedly by the resilience and brilliance of Manuel Neuer and the Brazilian forward was inconsolable after the final whistle.

Hansi Flick won the treble in his first season

Hansi Flick is a brilliant tactician

Bayern Munich's 5-1 defeat to Eintracht Frankfurt in November last year proved to be a blessing in disguise. Hansi Flick was appointed the new manager of the side after the defeat and revived Bayern Munich's fortunes. The German tactician has managed to win a stunning treble less than a year after he took over the reins.

Thiago's successful stint at Bayern Munich may come to an end

Thiago has been brilliant at Bayern Munich

Thiago has been sensational for Bayern Munich this season. The Spanish midfielder is the perfect combination of technical exuberance and tenacity on the pitch and led his team to an unprecedented treble. The midfielder is set to leave Bayern Munich in the coming weeks and has given his side the best possible parting gift.

Also Read: 5 Greatest UEFA Champions League teams of all time