10 Best team performances of the decade (2010-2019)

Scott Newman FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 07 Dec 2019, 06:57 IST SHARE

Barcelona have been involved in some of the best team performances of the 2010's

It’s hard to believe, but another decade is almost finished, and with it, another ten years of football will be consigned to the history books. It’s been an amazing and fascinating decade with plenty of drama on the football pitch – we’ve seen three World Cups, two European Championships and six different UEFA Champions League winners, but more than anything we’ve seen some incredible performances from both individual players and teams.

In this piece we’re looking at the best team performances of the last ten years; matches that saw a full XI of players perform to the best of their ability to win big, be it at club or international level.

In chronological order, here are the ten best team performances of the decade (2010-2019).

#1 Inter Milan 3-1 Barcelona, UEFA Champions League semi-final, first leg – 20th April 2010

Jose Mourinho's Inter Milan delivered a tactical masterclass to overcome Barcelona in 2010

Current Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho built his reputation at Porto and Chelsea by winning multiple trophies, but his finest moment might’ve come as Inter Milan manager in the first leg of the 2010 Champions League semi-finals, against Pep Guardiola’s all-conquering Barcelona side.

La Blaugrana had defeated Manchester United to win the Champions League in the previous season, and thanks to the incredible talents of the likes of Lionel Messi, Xavi and Andres Iniesta – as well as the new innovation of tiki-taka - they were becoming recognised as perhaps the greatest club side of all time.

Mourinho’s Inter, however, were able to prove that possession wasn’t everything. In the first leg of their semi-final clash at the San Siro, they gave up 71% of possession to Guardiola’s side, but through incredible hard work, a heavy-pressing tactic and some swift counter-attacks, goals from Wesley Sneijder, Maicon and Diego Milito gave the Italians a 3-1 victory despite falling behind to Pedro’s 19th minute goal.

It was a landmark victory for the Portuguese boss and his side, who then produced a defensive masterclass a week later to shut out Barca – losing 1-0 but winning the tie 3-2 overall. Even though Inter went on to win the competition overall, it was their incredible first leg victory over Barcelona that still stands out at the end of the decade – living proof of Mourinho’s worth as a master tactician.

Also check out: Premier League Table Champions League Schedule La liga table 2019-20

1 / 10 NEXT