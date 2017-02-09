10 biggest chokes in football history

Even the big guns can crumble under pressure.

When weaker teams lose a game, it’s nature taking its course, but when those big sides slip up, the moment goes down in history as a choke. One might go so far as to say the top five or six clubs in the Premier League choked during the 2015-16 season allowing Leicester City to pull off the ultimate underdog victory. The football world saw Liverpool choke in January 2017 as they crashed out of the FA and EFL Cup and lose considerably easy fixtures in the league.

The demand of fans, and sometimes the occasion itself, can prove to be too much for even the best sides as they falter and squander away an obvious victory. While choking is not at all uncommon in football (Arsenal have been doing it for years), there are some that have become a memorable part of the game.

Here's a look at 10 of the most historic chokes in football:

#10 Liverpool – Premier League 2013-14

Steven Gerrard slips sending Demba Ba through on goal for the winner

The most dominant team in England before the Premier League era, Liverpool have hardly lived up to their esteemed history since 1992. With not a single title since the inception of the league, the Reds came closest to clinching it in 2013-14.

The spectacular strike partnership of Luis Suarez and Daniel Sturridge brought the side within touching distance of the title with just three games left to go but alas, it wasn’t meant to be.

With matches against Chelsea, Crystal Palace and Newcastle United, the Reds looked sure to win but choked in historical fashion. Their loss against Chelsea and draw with Crystal Palace was enough to dash their hopes and hand the title to Manchester City even though they won their final game against Newcastle.

Their choke is best symbolised by Steven Gerrard's slip in the game against Chelsea. Allowing Demba Ba through on goal, the Reds lost not only the game but their only chance in over two decades to win the league.