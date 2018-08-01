Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
15 Budget options for the 2017-18 Fantasy premier league season

Deepanshu Sharma
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
1.89K   //    01 Aug 2018, 13:38 IST

Image result for fantasy premier league
Premier League season 2018-19 is almost here!

The Premier League is now 10 days away from commencement. So is one of the most popular fantasy football games on the internet- Fantasy Premier League! In the game, users are given a budget of £100 million to spend on 15 players and every gameweek sees the user select a playing XI from the 15-man squad.

The player's real-life performance is reflected in terms of points in the player's account. For more details and information, click here.

Often, users find it difficult to accommodate all the players of their choice and end up wasting precious points on transfers. The list ahead features three recommended players for goalkeeper position and four each for defenders, midfielders and forwards who can offer great value for money as the season unfolds. The list is in no particular order of preference.

Note- All the information of points scored by players in FPL last season has directly been taken from Fantasy Premier League's official website.

Goalkeepers:

1) Mathew Ryan

Brighton and Hove Albion v Huddersfield Town - Premier League
Matthew Ryan was the 5th best goalkeeper according to FPL

Club: Brighton & Hove Albion F.C.

Price: £4.5m

The Australian shot-stopper had a very good first season in the English top flight last year, helping Brighton avoid relegation in their very first season. He was the 5th best goalkeeper (146 points) in last year's Fantasy premier league (FPL), finishing ahead of more coveted keepers like Hugo Loris, Jordan Pickford and Thibaut Courtois.

Mat Ryan is also good at saving penalties and looks like a steal at £4.5. The goalkeeper is also comfortable with the ball at his feet and like most modern keepers, he is never hesitant to come off his line and sweep up the danger.

Brighton have added to their squad by signing Iranian world cup hero Alireza Jahanbakhsh, Lille's combative midfielder Yves Bissouma, as well as Brazilian, left back Bernardo from RB Leipzig.

Mat Ryan will undoubtedly look to have an even better season this time around and if he can do so he would be a snip at that price. Brighton are definitely not the strongest of teams in the division and might have to contend for premier survival again next season and therefore, a lot depends on the performance of Ryan.



1 / 8 NEXT


