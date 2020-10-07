This has been a year like no other, and football has changed irrevocably like everything else on earth due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Transfers were also hit hard by the mounting financial losses and uncertainties faced by football clubs who have struggled to generate revenue even after the restart because of the closed-door nature of football matches around Europe.

10 most expensive signings of this transfer window:

There was a flurry of activities towards the end of this unusually long summer transfer window, but in general, big buys were a rarity.

Some clubs, like Chelsea, though cashed in due to money in the bank from previous window bans. We will, in this article, take a look at the top ten signings made by clubs during this transfer window.

#10 Nathan Ake (Bournemouth to Manchester City) - £41m

Nathan Ake

Nathan Ake, one of Bournemouth's star players, was quickly picked up by Pep Guardiola to reinforce his defence after the player's club endured relegatiion last season.

Ake has settled in nicely at the Etihad, despite City still looking a little leaky at the back, especially against Leicester when they conceded five at home.

The player is capable of playing at left-back as well though he is most comfortable at the heart of defence.

Advertisement

#9 Thomas Partey (Atletico Madrid to Arsenal) - £45m

Thomas Partey

Arsenal pulled off a real coup on the very last day of the transfer window by picking up star Ghanaian midfielder Thomas Partey after paying his release clause late in the day.

Partey has been a regular for Atletico Madrid and was part of the team that reached the Champions League final in 2016 and won the Europa League two seasons later.

With both Matteo Guendouzi and Mesut Ozil out of the picture, Arsenal needed central-midfield reinforcements, and in Partey they have a goal-scoring, solid midfielder who will add both muscle and ball-playing ability.

Arsenal have made a great start to the season but looked a bit short on power at the centre of the park when they travelled to champions Liverpool.

Advertisement

#8 Mauro Icardi (Inter to PSG) - £45m

Mauro Icardi

Mauro Icardi joined PSG on loan after an unsettled period and fit in beautifully to lead the line for the French champions, netting 22 times in 38 matches.

With Edinson Cavani gone, making the deal permanent seemed the logical move for Thomas Tuchel, and Icardi is set to have more responsibiilty for the club as they strive to compete on all fronts.

Mauro Icardi signs Paris Saint-Germain contract until 30 June 2024



Paris Saint-Germain are delighted to announce the signing of Mauro Icardi on a permanent deal, following the striker’s loan from Inter Milan during the 2019-2020 season.https://t.co/fynMzu5Uw6 pic.twitter.com/3M48PSsXHh — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) May 31, 2020