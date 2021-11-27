10 famous footballers who feel Lionel Messi should not win Ballon d'Or in 2021

Lionel Messi has been regarded as the front-runner for the Ballon d'Or in 2021. The 34-year-old, who completed a free transfer to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) this summer, lifted the Copa America with Argentina back in July.

As such, many people believe that Lionel Messi is poised to win his record-extending seventh Ballon d'Or award in 2021. Bayern Munich talisman Robert Lewandowski is believed to be Lionel Messi's closest competitor, with the striker in impeccable form over the last couple of seasons.

Lionel Messi is not the only contender for 2021 Ballon d'Or

Chelsea and Italy midfielder Jorginho has also emerged as a dark horse for the prestigious award after enjoying a remarkable summer with Chelsea and Italy. Notably, he won both the Champions League, Euro 2020 and the UEFA Super Cup.

Additionally, the likes of Karim Benzema, N'Golo Kante and Mohamed Salah are also prominent names on the 30-man Ballon d'Or shortlist. But the general consensus is quite clear: Lionel Messi will inevitably get his hands on the Ballon d'Or award.

Irrespective of the hype and backing Messi has received in the race for the honor, there are several footballers who feel the PSG star should not win the award.

Without further delay, let's take a closer look at the 10 famous footballers, including retired ones, who opted against backing Lionel Messi for the Ballon d'Or award in 2021:

#10 Paul Pogba

Manchester United v Villarreal CF: Group F - UEFA Champions League

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba kicks-off our list by backing N'Golo Kante ahead of Lionel Messi for the Ballon d'Or in 2021. The Frenchman revealed he always wanted Chelsea to win the Champions League so Kante could get the attention.

Pogba, who lifted the World Cup alongside Kante in 2018, was speaking to Eurosport ahead of the Champions League final in May:

“We talk a lot about his performances but he has always been as good as ever. I said a long time ago that it would be appropriate, if Chelsea won, for him to win the Ballon d’Or. It would be deserved too.”

Although Pogba witnessed his desire for Kante to lift the Champions League manifest into reality in May, the duo endured a forgetful Euro 2020 with France. Les Bleus were knocked out of the round of 16 by Switzerland. As such, Kante's chances of winning the Ballon d'Or ahead of Lionel Messi have taken a severe hit.

#9 Ivan Rakitic

FC Barcelona Training and Press Conference

Sevilla midfielder Ivan Rakitic has surprisingly opted against backing former Barcelona team-mate Lionel Messi for the 2021 Ballon d'Or. The Croatian, who spent six memorable years at Camp Nou, believes Real Madrid star Karim Benzema deserves the accolade.

Rakitic pointed out how effortlessly Benzema has shouldered the responsibility at the Santiago Bernabeu since the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo. Due to his ability to score crucial goals and turn up for the big occasions, Rakitic feels Benzema is "unique" and definitely a candidate for the Ballon d'Or:

"since Cristiano's departure he has clearly become the leader. He is simply unique and I would like to congratulate him on that. I wish him to continue like this except against us!"

"He could perfectly well be a Ballon d'Or… At Réal, there is him and the others. His current state of form keeps Madrid racing in all competitions. He scores in big games. He is always present at major events."

Not sure what Lionel Messi thinks about it.

#8 Patrice Evra

Manchester United v Aston Villa - Premier League

Former Manchester United captain Patrice Evra has also been vocal about not wanting Lionel Messi to win the Ballon d'Or in 2021. The Frenchman opined that it wouldn't be unfair to hand the award to N'Golo Kante or Jorginho, especially with the latter winning three trophies in a few months' time.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Patrice Evra is sick of seeing Lionel Messi win the Ballon d'Or 😅 Patrice Evra is sick of seeing Lionel Messi win the Ballon d'Or 😅 https://t.co/TocqjWfdSo

Evra even went on to claim that he is "sick" of giving Lionel Messi the Ballon d'Or again, signaling the need to appreciate midfielders more. During an interaction, he stated:

"I totally disagree. Because, in my opinion, this Ballon d'Or is for [N'Golo] Kante or Jorginho, he deserves it! I do not understand why people say 'He's just a midfielder', he won everything! Participating a lot in these triumphs."

"In my opinion, it's an injustice [if Jorginho does not win it]. I'm sick of giving it to [Lionel] Messi. What did he win last year? Ok, the Copa America, but with Barcelona, what did he do? "

"Last year, Jorginho also won trophies that didn't exist, so for me it's an absolute injustice [if he does not win it]."

Will Evra get his justice? We'll know on November 29 as Lionel Messi and the others take center stage at the Ballon d'Or ceremony.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Nived Zenith