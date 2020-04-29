Kylian Mbappe is one of the world's fastest footballers.

Speed has always been an asset for a football player. With the advent of a counter-attacking style of play in the modern game, the stock of this particular attribute has skyrocketed.

In attack or defence, an extra bit of pace in a player can make all the difference while also compensating for some of his technical shortcomings. The ability to outrun other players on the pitch in itself is an advantage. When combined with the right set of skills, a pacy player can become virtually unstoppable, a case in point being Wolverhampton Wanderers winger Adama Traore.

A superhuman speed makes The Flash an invaluable member of the Justice League. Similarly, a player with exceptional speed on the football pitch is a significant asset to his team.

Well, without a 100m dash, it might not be technically possible to surmise who is the fastest footballer in the world. But in the absence of such an event, we take a look at the top speeds clocked by players during matches. On that note, we bring you the ten fastest footballers on the planet.

NOTE: All stats are as reported by Le Figaro.

10. Nacho Fernandez - 34.62 km/h

Nacho Fernandez during a La Liga game against Real Sociedad

Real Madrid defender Nacho Fernandez finds himself in the tenth position in our list after he recorded a top speed of 34.62 km/h during the current campaign. The 30-year-old is the fastest defender in the Spanish top-flight and is one of only two players representing La Liga in our top 10 list.

The 30-year-old can be deployed anywhere across the backline. Fernandez's ability on the ball makes him a reliable full-back option. Despite his versatility, he has only started nine games this season. But he remains on call to step up in case of an injury to a first-team player.

9. Alvaro Odriozola - 34.99 km/h

Alvaro Odriozola during a La Liga game against Deportivo Alaves

Another Real Madrid defender who makes it to our list is the currently loaned-out right-back Alvaro Odriozola. The player was loaned out to Bayern Munich in the winter transfer window but has only made five appearances for the Bavarians since.

He is quick on his feet, and his blistering pace makes him very potent at tracking back. Odriozola is just 24-years-old and can develop into one of the best right-backs in the Spanish league.

Despite making very few first-team appearances this term, he left his mark when he reached a top speed of 34.99 km/h in one of his sprints down the right-hand side of the pitch.

8. Kingsley Coman - 35 km/h

Kingsley Coman during a Champions League game against Chelsea

Bayern Munich winger Kingsley Coman is one of the top talents of his generation. He is naturally gifted with a blistering pace, quick feet, and the technical ability to make it to the top.

Despite being only 23 years of age, he has already played for Paris Saint-Germain, Juventus and Bayern Munich, three of the biggest clubs in European football.

Coman is always darting towards the goal and regularly breaches the 30 km/h mark. This season he clocked in an impressive top speed of 35 km/h.

7. Mohamed Salah - 35 km/h

Mohamed Salah during a Champions League game against Atletico Madrid

Since securing a move to Liverpool in the summer of 2017, Mohamed Salah has become a household name thanks to his astounding performances for the Reds.

He is almost unstoppable once he is in his stride, such is his pace. Salah is one of the most feared wingers in the world at the moment because he possesses a lethal combination of pace, precision and an eye for goal.

This season Salah achieved a top speed of 35 km/h, a stat that is often overlooked because of his goals and assists.

6. Leroy Sane - 35.04 km/h

Leroy Sane during a Premier League game

Leroy Sane clocked in a top speed of 35.04 km/h before missing the rest of the campaign owing to an injury sustained in the Community Shield clash against Liverpool.

He can wreak havoc in the final third with his pace. The wand of a left foot makes him unplayable at times. Sane attracted serious attention from Bayern Munich last summer. But since his injury, the Bavarian club's interest in him seems to have cooled down. It seems likely Sane will rejoin the ranks of Manchester City as and when he returns from his layoff.

5. Kyle Walker - 35.21 km/h

Kyle Walker during a Premier League game against AFC Bournemouth

Joining Sane in this list is his teammate Kyle Walker. Walker is not only the fastest defender in the Premier League but also across Europe's top five leagues. He is known to make darting runs from the right-back position to a good crossing position in a flash.

Though his defensive performances have taken a hit this season, Walker's style of play makes him an important part of the squad. He reached a top speed of 35.21 km/h this season.

Interestingly, because of off-field happenings during the ongoing COVID-19 epidemic, Walker might have run out of favour with national team manager Kyle Walker.

4. Karim Bellarabi - 35.27 km/h

Karim Bellarabi during a Champions League game against Atletico Madrid

Karim Bellarabi is renowned for his explosive pace in the Bundesliga. He has consistently been among the top 5 speedsters in the German top-flight over the past few seasons.

The Bayer Leverkusen player managed to clock in a top speed of 35.27 km/h, which makes him the fastest player in the Bundesliga.

Bellarabi, incidentally, also shares the record for scoring the fastest goal in Bundesliga history, finding the back of the net just nine seconds from kick-off against Borussia Dortmund in 2014.

3. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang - 35.5 km/h

Pierre Emerick Aubameyang during a Europa League game against Olympiacos

The fastest player in the Premier League is none other than Arsenal marksman Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. He will turn 31 this June but is showing no signs of slowing down and is giving other players a run for their money.

When Aubameyang sets his sight on goal, he can cover a lot of ground very quickly and regularly clocks 30+ km/h sprints. This season he reached a top speed of 35.5 km/h.

One can say that he is making the most of his abilities as he has managed to score 61 goals in 97 appearances for the Gunners.

2. Inaki Williams - 35.7 km/h

Inaki Williams during a Copa del Rey Semifinal against Granada

A surprising entry in the second position in this ranking is Athletic Bilbao striker Inaki Williams. Williams has been with the Basque club since 2012 but only made his senior team debut in 2014. He is yet to establish himself as an accomplished finisher in La Liga, but at just 25 years of age, he can still develop and even reach greater heights.

Williams has stepped up to replace the club icon Aritz Adruiz. He has put in decent performances in front of goal, besides making high speed runs where he reached a maximum speed of 35.7 km/h this term.

1. Kylian Mbappe - 36 km/h

Kylian Mbappe during a UEFA Champions League game against Real Madrid

The fastest player in the world at the moment is none other than the PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe, the prince of world football.

At just 21 he is yet to reach his peak, but the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner is destined for greater heights.

Mbappe can make dizzying runs at 36km/h, which is an impressive speed. But for the young Frenchman, it is a downgrade from last season when he clocked 38 km/h against his former club AS Monaco.

