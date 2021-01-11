10 footballers with the most assists in club football in 2020

In football, the team creating the more assists, and in turn, the more goals, wins games.

Additionally, the more chances a team creates, the more opportunities they have to score goals. A good attacking team is one that not only converts its chances but also creates sufficient chances.

Nevertheless, creative players capable of frequently creating chances and assisting goals are often widely celebrated. That is because assists are deemed the next best metric (after goals) to determine a player's, and subsequently, a team's attacking prowess. The higher the number of assists, the more prolific a player is when it comes to creating chances.

2020 had no shortage of goals and, therefore, no shortage of assists either. Without further ado, let's take a look at 10 footballers from Europe's top-five leagues who assisted the most goals last year:

(Data as per Transfermarkt).

#10 Jordi Alba (Barcelona) - 16 assists

Jordi Alba has been a reliable presence at the back for Barcelona.

Matches played: 42

Assists/match: 0.38.

Jordi Alba has been a key player for Barcelona for nearly a decade. Currently playing his ninth season for the club, the 31-year-old has made 357 appearances for the club in all competitions, winning 14 major trophies, which includes five La Liga titles and one UEFA Champions League trophy.

Jordi Alba might be the best left back we ever had. So does it gives him a legend title at barca?#fcblive #Barca #Jordialba pic.twitter.com/UbFNN1War8 — FR95 (@NotForReal95) April 10, 2020

During his time at Barcelona, the left-back notched 18 goals and 73 assists. In 2020 , the Spanish defender played 42 matches in all competitions for the club, registered 16 assists.

#9 Anthony Martial (Manchester United) - 16 assists

Anthony Martial has already registered five goals and seven assists in the ongoing 2020-21 season

Matches played: 46

Assists/match: 0.35.

Playing his sixth season for Manchester United, Anthony Martial has been an inconsistent yet effective force in attack for the Red Devils over the years.

Capable of scoring goals and creating chances effortlessly on his day, the 25-year-old has scored 76 goals and assisted 48 in 242 matches for Manchester United.

Anthony Martial has been directly involved in 7 goals (3 goals, 4 assists) in his last 6 apps for Man Utd.



He also has now scored on all seven days of the week in the Premier League - the fifth Man Utd player to do so.#MUFC #GGMU #AnthonyMartial #Martial #PL #PremierLeague pic.twitter.com/fXLNzbrW5f — United Talk (@UnitedTalkUT) January 3, 2021

In 2020, Martial played 46 matches in all competitions and finished the year with 16 assists, averaging 0.35 assists every match. He also scored 17 goals, helping Manchester United finish the year strongly.