A player's market value is essentially how much it could cost for a club to purchase that particular player at a given point of time. Multiple factors influence a player's market value, some of them being the player's age, the player's quality and the remaining length of the player's contract at the given time.

Another significant factor capable of influencing a player's market value is the state of the market itself. Naturally, several of these factors are dynamic and constantly change, thereby causing the player's market value to fluctuate throughout the player's career.

Players' market values are often lower towards the end of their careers than it is during most of it, predominantly due to their age, declining form, expiring contracts, etc. So without further ado, let's jump into our topic.

10 footballers with the highest market values at the time of retirement:

(as per data from Transfermarkt):

#10 Martin Laursen - €8.00 million

Martin Laursen last played for Aston Villa and captained them

Market value at time of retirement: €8.00 million

Retired in: May 2009

Martin Laursen was a Danish centre-back who played for Silkeborg, Hellas Verona, Parma, AC Milan and Aston Villa, appearing in a total of 234 games. He also represented Denmark 53 times.

Laursen won 4 major trophies at AC Milan across 3 seasons at the club, including the UEFA Champions League and the Serie A. He ended his career at Premier League side Aston Villa, where he played from 2004 to 2009 and also captained the side.

Plagued by injuries, Laursen retired in 2009 at the age of 31 and his market value at the time was estimated to be €8.00 million.

#9 Ignazio Abate - €8.00 million

Ignazio Abate played more than 300 matches for AC Milan

Market value at time of retirement: €8.00 million

Retired in: November 2020

Known for his incredible speed, Ignazio Abate spent his entire club career playing for Italian clubs and made 448 appearances in his club career. A product of Milan's youth academy, the full-back was promoted to the senior side in 2003 but made only 2 appearances that season. Abate was then loaned out to five different clubs in the next five seasons before returning to Milan in 2009.

Abate spent the next 10 seasons at Milan, winning the Serie A in 2010-11 and 2 Supercoppa Italiana titles (2011, 2016). He also represented Italy 22 times. Abate played his final match for Milan in May 2019 and retired in November 2020 as a free agent. At the time of retirement, his market value was €8.00 million.