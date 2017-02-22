10 highest earning footballers in 2016

A look at the ridiculous amount of money earned by footballers in 2016

@falsewinger by Sripad Top 5 / Top 10 22 Feb 2017, 08:46 IST

The huge amount of money footballers make these days, is not unknown. However, on closer inspection, the amount top players in the world earn every year will blow anyone's mind.

The ridiculous wages the clubs pay their players is just a part of the player's earnings! Some players earn more in sponsorships than what their teammates earn in wages.

This list, compiled by the total amount of money earned by the players in 2016. Here's a look at the highest-paid footballers in the world after including their sponsorship deals:

#10 Cesc Fabregas - $21 million

Fabregas has not been a regular for Chelsea this season, but his earnings are still the same. The Spaniard makes a whopping $21 million every year.

The former Arsenal and Barcelona midfielder is the highest paid player at Chelsea with a weekly wage of £220,00. Including the bonuses, he earns a total of $16 million from the London side.

Apart from the wages and the bonuses at Chelsea, Fabregas has a few sponsorship deals that get him another $5 million every year. PUMA is his main sponsor, and that deal earns him $4 million every year! The 29-year old midfielder also endorses Beats by Dre.