10 highest-paid players in the Premier League

The Premier League is the most cash-rich football league in the world, generating even more revenue than the UEFA Champions League. It is the most widely-followed club football league in the world, and the fanbases of its representative clubs are spread around the globe.

Naturally, it is a dream destination for many top-quality players and young aspirants alike. A larger revenue translates to a larger share of it received by the players in the form of wages and bonuses.

The Premier League has as many as five representatives in the top-10 list of European clubs with the highest wage bills, which is more than that of any other league. So, it comes as no surprise to see clubs dishing out big money every week for some of their best players.

On that note, let us take a look at:

10 highest paid players in the English Premier League

T10: Harry Kane and Tanguy Ndombele (Tottenham Hotspur) - £200,000 per week

Harry Kane is one of the most lethal strikers on the planet right now.

As many as four players are tied in the positions eighth to 11th, starting with the Tottenham Hotspur duo of Harry Kane and Tanguy Ndombele. They are the club's highest paid players, earning £200000 a week.

Star striker Harry Kane is deserving of that high wage, as Spurs pin most of their hopes of winning a game on the English goalscorer, who is also one of the best in the world in his position.

Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho isn't the biggest fan of Tanguy Ndombele

Young 23-year-old Frenchman Tanguy Ndombele is a surprise presence in the list of top ten wage earners in the Premier League.

Tottenham did well to secure the services of the exciting talent in the summer of 2019, and had to shell out a significant amount of money to convince him to join them. However, it hasn't quite worked out for the midfielder in his debut season in the Premier League, but it is too soon to write him off.

T10: Marcus Rashford (Manchester United) £200,000 per week

Marcus Rashford carried Manchester United for much of the season before Fernandes' arrival sparked a better collective effort from the team.

The third player who earns a wage of £200,000 a week in the Premier League is Manchester United's academy graduate Marcus Rashford.

The 22-year-old has drawn praises from football fans across the world for his work both on and off the field. He has grown into a legitimate star on the field, with 17 goals and eight assists in the Premier League this season. Off the pitch, he has been constantly involved with charitable work in an effort to make the world a better place.

T10: Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) - £200,000 per week

Mohamed Salah's presence is vital to Liverpool's offence.

Premier League champions Liverpool's highest wage earner is talismanic forward Mohamed Salah. He's the fourth Premier League player who earns a wage of £200,000 per week.

What a season ❤️

What a player 🤩



Salah has played a pivotal role in Liverpool's recent success. He scored 19 goals and provided ten assists in the Premier League this season. Needless to say, Liverpool aren't half as threatening in offence without the Egyptian as they are with him running down the wings. He could well be due for an increment given his value to the Liverpool side.