10 highest-spending leagues in 2021-22 so far

More than a year after the COVID-19 outbreak, the financial repercussions of the global pandemic are still being felt, especially in the football world.

The pandemic has wrecked the finances of many top clubs, none more so than Spanish heavyweights Real Madrid and Barcelona. The two clubs have struggled to make significant additions to their roster this summer. With most clubs preferring free transfers, the 2021-22 season has seen teams splurge far less compared to pre-pandemic times.

Nevertheless, there have been some big-money signings this summer. Jack Grealish has moved to Manchester City for €117.5 million, while Chelsea dished out €115 million to bring Romelu Lukaku back to the Premier League. Among notable big-money signings in other leagues, PSG acquired Achraf Hakimi for €60 million, while Bayern Munich parted €42.5 million to land Dayot Upamecano.

On that note, here's a look at the ten highest-spending leagues in 2021-22 thus far:

#10 Serie B (Italy) - €50 million

Wylan Cyprien is one of the most expensive transfers made by Serie B clubs this summer

Serie B has usurped several top divisions to emerge as one of the top spenders in the ongoing 2021-22 summer transfer window.

With a cumulative spending of €50 million, clubs in the Italian second tier have been fairly active in the transfer market.

Parma have made the bulk of the spending in the division, splurging close to €30 million. Frenchman Wylan Cyprien is one of their top signings, but he'll spend the 2021-22 campaign on loan at Nantes.

Wylan Cyprien joins Nantes from Parma, total agreement reached today and done deal. One season loan + buy option around €8.5m. 🇫🇷 #Nantes #transfers — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 23, 2021

Considering the same, it looks likely that Parma, who endured relegation from the 2020-21 Serie A, could make a quick return to the top division at the first time of asking.

#9 Saudi Professional League (Saudi Arabia) - €50.2 million

Saudi Professional League has seen some big-money signings this season

The Saudi Professional League (SPL) is one of the richest football leagues in Asia. It could soon be one of the most competitive ones on the continent too.

SPL teams have made a cumulative spending of €50.2 million this summer, with record champions Al Hilal leading the way (€19.8 million). The reigning champions splurged €18 million to bring in winger Matheus Pereira from West Bromwich Albion, who endured relegation from the Premier League in 2020-21.

I arrived in my new land! 💙🇸🇦 pic.twitter.com/eVYx4RAvzG — Matheus Pereira (@MatheusPereira) August 7, 2021

Other notable transfers in the league include Igor Coronado from Sharjah FC for €10.5 million and Talisca from Guaz FC for €8 million.

#8 Liga Portugal BWIN (Portugal) - €71.6 million

Porto have been one of the top spenders in the Portuguese league this season

Over the years, the Portuguese league has largely been a two-horse race between Porto and Benfica. That is something unlikely to change in the 2021-22 season if the spendings made by the two clubs are taken into account.

Porto and Benfica, who were usurped to the league title last season by Sporting Lisbon, look set to resume their duopoly in their division. The two clubs have accounted for more than 60% of the league's total spendings this summer.

Benfica's new centre-forward Roman Yaremchuk (€17.5 million), who has arrived from Gent, is one of the most expensive arrivals in the 2021-22 Portuguese league thus far. He has already hit the ground running in his new surroundings.

Benfica have a surplus of strikers in their squad that they will need to thin out but it is clear that Yaremchuk provides something different to the table. Impressive start to his time in Portugal with one goal and one assist vs Arouca. https://t.co/t6qcdSCFnR — Zach Lowy (@ZachLowy) August 14, 2021

#7 Jupiler Pro League (Belgium) - €74.3 million

Club Brugge have been one of the top spenders in the Belgian League this season

Close on the heels of their 2020-21 Belgian League title, Club Brugge have been one of the top spenders in their division this summer. However, Antwerp (€18.8 million) have outspent the defending champions Brugge (€16 million) as an enticing 2021-22 season looms in the Belgian top flight.

Centre-back Stanley Nsoki (€6.5 million), acquired by Club Brugge from Ligue 1 side Nice, is the most expensive import in the Belgian League so far this season.

OFFICIAL: Club Brugge have signed full-back Stanley Nsoki from OGC Nice for €6.5m. pic.twitter.com/ENbQB6DBs5 — Transfer News Central (@TransferNewsCen) July 24, 2021

The 22-year-old came through the ranks at PSG before spending the 2020-21 campaign at Nice.

