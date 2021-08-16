10 interesting stats from Matchday 1 of the Premier League

The 2021-22 Premier League got off to a riveting start last weekend. There were emphatic performances and surprises aplenty during the opening Matchday of the season.

Among a few notable results on the opening game week, Manchester United got the ball rolling with an emphatic 5-1 win over rivals Leeds United. Chelsea and Liverpool coasted to three-goal wins without conceding, while Leicester City beat Wolves by a solitary goal.

However, reigning champions Manchester City slumped to a 1-0 reverse at Tottenham Hotspur. Arsenal fell to a shock 2-0 defeat at newly-promoted Brentford.

On that note, here's a look at the ten most interesting stats from Matchday 1 of the 2021-22 Premier League season:

#10 Second-most prolific opening Gameweek in Premier League history

Liverpool were big winners on the opening day

It was a goal-filled opening game week of the 2021-22 Premier League, with all ten games producing definitive results.

As many as six teams scored at least thrice, with Manchester United putting five past Leeds United. The two highest-scoring matches of the opening game week produced six goals each (Manchester United 5-1 Leeds United and Newcastle United 2-4 West Ham United).

With 34 goals, it was the second-most prolific opening game week in Premier League history.

The opening weekend of the 2021/22 Premier League season is the second-highest scoring MD1 in the competition's history:



◉ 10 games

◉ 34 goals

◉ 0 draws



The best thing? Fans were there to see it all. 😍 pic.twitter.com/UTcOdJKx9W — Squawka Football (@Squawka) August 15, 2021

Only the opening game week of the 2003-04 Premier League season saw more goals scored (36) than the one in 2021-22.

#9 Freddie Woodman becomes the eighth goalkeeper to save a penalty on his Premier League debut

Freddie Woodman

Making a memorable Premier League debut, Newcastle United goalkeeper Freddie Woodman became only the eighth debutant in competition history to save a penalty. The goalkeeper's efforts were insufficient in the end, however, as Newcastle lost 2-4 to West Ham on the night.

8 - Despite the rebound being turned in, Newcastle’s Freddie Woodman became just the eighth goalkeeper to save a penalty on his Premier League debut and first since Neil Etheridge for Cardiff vs Bournemouth in August 2018. Unfortunate. pic.twitter.com/P47GIEbgPy — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) August 15, 2021

After Jacob Murphy felled Pablo Fornals inside the Newcastle box, Woodman saved Michail Antonio's penalty. However, he palmed it straight into the path of Tomas Soucek, who pounced on the rebound.

Earlier, Newcastle led twice against West Ham, courtesy of Callum Wilson and Jacob Murphy. But the Magpies conceded thrice in the second period to slump to a disappointing home defeat.

#8 Danny Ings scores the 2000th penalty in Premier League history

Danny Ings

Danny Ings scored the 8000th penalty in Premier League history when he scored in the 97th minute against Watford. However, it was too little too late as Aston Villa fell short in a five-goal thriller.

Nevertheless, Ings is the member of an illustrious list of 459 different players to score a penalty in the Premier League. He stands along the likes of Alan Shearer (56 penalties scored), Frank Lampard (43) and Steven Gerrard (32), among others.

2,000 - Danny Ings' goal today was the 2,000th penalty scored in Premier League history. Brian Deane was the first of 459 different players to score from the spot in the competition, with Alan Shearer (56), Frank Lampard (43) and Steven Gerrard (32) netting the most. Disco. pic.twitter.com/GySKp8EpAW — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) August 14, 2021

It was Ings' eighth penalty in the Premier League. He has missed just one, doing so in Bournemouth's 2-0 loss to Southampton in 2019-20.

#7 Norwich City now have the second-worst losing streak in Premier League history

Norwich City defender Ben Gibson

It was a forgettable return to the Premier League for Norwich City after a year's absence, as they fell to a 3-0 home defeat against Liverpool.

The loss marked The Canaries' 11th-straight in the Premier League, the worst losing streak in the competition after Sunderland (20). Norwich had ended the 2019-20 campaign with ten defeats on the trot, ultimately resulting in relegation to the Championship.

11 - Norwich City have now lost their last 11 Premier League matches - only Sunderland have ever lost more consecutively in the competition (20 between 2003 and 2005). Habit. #NORLIV — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) August 14, 2021

Despite returning to the Premier League at the first time of asking, the 2020-21 Championship winners found the going tough against Liverpool. They conceded thrice without reply despite a bright overall performance.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Anantaajith Ra