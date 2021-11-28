10 legends who want Robert Lewandowski to win 2021 Ballon d'Or

Robert Lewandowski is a strong contender for the 2021 Ballon d'Or award after having a stellar year for club and country.

He was tipped by many to win the award last year after playing a key role in Bayern Munich's continental treble. However, the COVID-19 outbreak meant that the Ballon d'Or award was canceled for the year.

To his credit, Lewandowski started this year from where he left off in 2020. The Polish attacker smashed 41 goals to break the late Gerd Muller's five-decade-old record for most goals in a Bundesliga season. The 33-year-old then scored three goals at Euro 2020 even as Poland finished bottom of their group.

Lewandowski has started his 2021-22 campaign on a tear. He has already racked up 25 goals across competitions. The Poland international now has 61 goals for club and country this year, more than anybody else.

Considering his stellar numbers across competitions and rich trophy haul, many legends of the game have tipped Lewandowski to win the 2021 Ballon d'Or award.

On that note, here's what 10 such former players have said about the Pole's credentials:

#10 Kevin De Bruyne (2021 Ballon d'Or contender)

Kevin De Bruyne has tipped Lewandowski to win this year's Ballon d'Or award.

Kevin De Bruyne is himself a contender for the 2021 Ballon d'Or award. But he has no qualms in admitting that Lewandowski's exploits during the year stand head and shoulders above anybody else's.

He said about the Pole:

"If I have to choose, I'm looking at the two-year period because we didn't have one last year so I'd choose Lewandowski for what he has done in the last two years goalscoring-wise. He'd be my pick."

De Bruyne couldn't have been more right. Lewandowski has scored over 100 goals for club and country in the last two years. He has won two Bundesliga titles and a Champions League title, among others.

#9 Hristo Stoichkov (1994 Ballon d'Or winner)

Hristo Stoichkov is a Ballon d'Or winner.

Hristo Stoichkov is arguably the greatest Bulgarian player to have graced the game. He played a key role in taking Bulgaria on an unexpected run to the 1994 FIFA World Cup semi-finals. Stoichkov also starred in Barcelona's La Liga triumph that year.

His exploits won him the 1994 Ballon d'Or award, two years after he finished second to Marco van Basten. While acknowledging that Jorginho would be a deserving winner, the former player has put his weight behind Lewandowski, saying:

"Jorginho? He has a chance to win this year for what he did with Chelsea and the national team. But it doesn't depend on me, but on the journalists. I would vote for a player who has not done just one year, but 4-5 years at a high level. If he also won the Nations League and the World Cup, I would give it to him. For me, however, (Robert) Lewandowski would deserve it."

Jorginho is another strong contender, playing a key role in Chelsea's Champions League triumph and repeating the trick for Italy at Euro 2020. Lewandowski, arguably, has had better numbers and performances than the Italian. That would make him a deserving winner of the 2021 Ballon d'Or award.

#8 Paolo Maldini (two-time Ballon d'Or podium-finisher)

Paolo Maldini never won the Ballon d'Or award.

Paolo Maldini is widely regarded as one of the best defenders in the game's history. He enjoyed a hugely successful career with AC Milan and Italy. Maldini twice finished in the podium places in the Ballon d'Or race (1994 and 2003), but didn't win the award on both occasions.

Now, Milan's technical director, Maldini, has said that Lionel Messi, Karim Benzema and Robert Lewandowski are among the 2021 Ballon d'Or contenders. But he said that among the trio, Lewandowski deserves the accolade more, saying:

"I think that this year Robert Lewandowski deserves the Ballon d'Or. Karim Benzema could also win, but Lewandowski kept the incredible 'hunger' for scoring goals. He broke many records with his efficiency. Lewandowski, Benzema, and Messi will surely be the top three. I think Messi has the best chance, I personally would like Lewandowski to win."

It remains to be seen if Lewandowski beats the likes of six-time winner Messi and Benzema to win his maiden Ballon d'Or award.

#7 Rafael Marquez (former Barcelona and Mexico defender)

Rafael Marquez has tipped Lewandowski to win this year's Ballon d'Or award.

Rafael Marquez enjoyed a successful career with club and country. The 2008-09 continental treble winner with Barcelona also won two Gold Cups with Mexico.

The defender, much like the others on the list, has tipped Robert Lewandowski to win the 2021 Ballon d'Or award, saying:

"This year, Lewandowski has been the most consistent, and Bayern is one of the favourites to win another Champions League."

The four-time La Liga winner couldn't have been more spot-on with his observation. Lewandowski's goals are powering Bayern to another trophy-rich campaign.

