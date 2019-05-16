×
10 Monumental Football Transfers That Could Happen This Summer

Abid Khan
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.46K   //    16 May 2019, 18:53 IST

Will these transfers happen?
In what was one of the most entertaining seasons of football in recent memory, the hopeful football fanatics will have their eyes glued to multiple transfer news outlets.

With the UEFA Champions League yet to be decided in an epic slugfest, some interesting headlines outside of the ground are keeping the fans entertained.

Whilst Frankie De Jong, Eder Militao, Christian Pulisic, and Aaron Ramsey are all confirmed to make blockbuster transitions this summer, there are some elite names who are also rumored to be moving away from their familiar territories.

Although names like Eden Hazard, Antoine Griezmann, and Matthijs De Lijt are already making waves, other football technicians who have proved their mettle this particular season could see big football managers vouching for them.

After a pretty mediocre season, big clubs like F.C. Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Manchester United, and Real Madrid are expected to spend heavily this summer.

Judging by how the Premier League title race concluded, many international sensations could also have their attention gravitated by two of the most relentless forces in English football today - Liverpool and Manchester City.

Could we see some big guns make a solid transition to La Liga or will some English forces make another gigantic step in building their squads to perfection? Let's see.

Here are the 10 monumental transfers that could happen this summer.

#1 Antoine Griezmann to F.C. Barcelona

Will he provide the necessary boost?
One cannot deny that Antoine Griezmann is one of the most recognized forwards in world football and it won't come as a surprise if big clubs are vouching for his signature this summer.

The 28-year old World-Cup Winner, who is all set to part ways with Atletico Madrid is rumored to make a blockbuster transition to the Club of Catalonia - F.C. Barcelona.

Considering that the La Liga Champions are struggling to make an impact on the European front, Griezmann's inclusion in the squad could bolster their attack and give nightmares to the opposition.

Moreover, a significant dip in Phillipe Coutinho's form could prove to be an integral factor for the La Liga side to secure Griezmann's services, who could fit in perfectly and assist them in winning big in European competitions.


Tags:
UEFA Champions League 2018-19 Real Madrid CF Football Barcelona Eden Hazard Antoine Griezmann Football Transfer News
