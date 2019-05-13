×
Hazard has decided on Chelsea future

Omnisport
NEWS
News
658   //    13 May 2019, 03:26 IST
eden hazard - cropped
Chelsea star Eden Hazard

Chelsea star Eden Hazard has made a decision on his future and told the club what he plans to do at the end of the season.

The Belgium international has long been linked with a transfer to Real Madrid, having not extended his contract at Stamford Bridge, which expires in 2020.

The Blues reportedly want €130million for the forward, who came off the bench in Sunday's 0-0 draw with Leicester City for what could be his final appearance in the Premier League.

Hazard later told reporters that he informed Chelsea of his intentions "a couple of weeks ago" and is "still waiting" for the situation to develop.

"I have made my decision, but it is not just about me," he said. "We have a [Europa League] final to play and then I will see.

"I wanted [to have the situation sorted out] but that's not happened. I'm still waiting like you are waiting and like the fans are waiting."

Chelsea finished third in the Premier League to secure Champions League football next season, while they could yet end the campaign with silverware if they beat Arsenal in the Europa League final, but Hazard says a return to Europe's top competition may not be sufficient to keep him at the club.

"No, I don’t think so," he said. "I have made my decision, that's it."

Hazard gave a thumbs-up to fans after the final whistle, with some displaying a banner calling on the player to commit to the club.

The 28-year-old, who won the Premier League's Playmaker Award after registering 15 assists in 2018-19, insists the speculation over his future has never been a problem for him.

"I have never, never been distracted," he continued. "When you are on the pitch, you try to be focused on the pitch with the ball. That's it.

"When I am on the pitch I just try to do the best. I am not thinking about this and this, my situation or the club's situation. I just try to win games."

Speaking after the draw at the King Power Stadium, Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri said: "I know very well that Eden tried to do his best for seven seasons at Chelsea.

"He did very well, and he has become one of the best two or three players in the world, but I think that we have to respect him and his decision.

"I hope of course, like every fan of Chelsea, that he will remain with us, but at the moment I don't know."

Tags:
Premier League 2018-19 Chelsea Real Madrid CF Football
Hazard makes decision on Chelsea future
Hazard still unsure of Chelsea future after potential Bridge farewell
Chelsea News: Eden Hazard addresses his future after sending the Blues to Europa League final
Sarri still unsure over Hazard future
What does the future have in store for Chelsea?
Reports: Eden Hazard to inform Chelsea he wants to join Real Madrid
Eden Hazard: There's one month left, focused on Chelsea right now
Chelsea News: 'I'm focused on Chelsea', says Eden Hazard amid Real Madrid links
Chelsea news: Eden Hazard leaving the Blues would be good for them, claims John Barnes
Chelsea star Hazard 'not working' on Real Madrid move
