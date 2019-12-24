10 most iconic Premier League moments of the decade

Taha Memon FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 Published Dec 24, 2019

Dec 24, 2019 IST SHARE

The Premier League is the most famous league in the entire world

The Premier League has remained one of the best leagues in the world for a long time now. Rebranded as the Premier League in 1992 after a change from the First Division title, England's top flight of football is the most entertaining domestic league in the world.

This decade, we have witnessed some magical moments in this competition which will be etched into our memory forever. With four different teams winning the league title this decade, fans have seen the rise and fall of footballing empires, transfer records being broken almost every window, former legends returning as managers, and some new players establishing themselves as Premier League legends.

In this list, we take a look back at the best moments of the Premier League over the past decade. This list contains everything from hilarious moments to heartbreaking situations which saw a season end in tears. Here is our top 10 -

10. Louis van Gaal takes a tumble (2016)

Manchester United fans choose not to remember Louis van Gaal's reign as the manager of the club for various reasons. It was a bitter marriage towards the end of van Gaal's time at Old Trafford as his team were playing the worst football they had and not a single player seemed motivated or willing to play for the club. However, there are some moments we just cannot forget - the most iconic of them is the manager's pretend fall at the touchline.

With Manchester United leading 3-2 against Arsenal, then-Gunner Alexis Sanchez fell easily during the run of play, which saw a fuming Van Gaal get up from his seat and argue with the fourth official. What followed remains one of the funniest moments of the past decade, as the then 66-year-old "dived" in front of the referee to get across his point.

Watching a usually stoic van Gaal intentionally fall in a high-octane game was a moment to remember, as fans across the world bursted into laughter.

1 / 6 NEXT