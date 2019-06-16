10 most valuable players in world football

Messi and Ronaldo are considered by many the best two players in the world

In recent years, we have seen transfer fees increase at an extraordinary rate in football. Fees of £30 million are no longer unusual, and every year we are seeing billions spent across the world.

A decade ago, Real Madrid broke the world record transfer fee by paying £80 million to bring Cristiano Ronaldo to the club from Manchester United. Now, the record is at £200 million, the price PSG paid to buy Neymar from Barcelona in 2017.

Already this summer, we have seen big money spent. Real Madrid, in an attempt to make up for a pretty dreadful 2018/19 season, have already crossed the £250 million mark, bringing in Eden Hazard, Luka Jovic, Ferland Mendy and Eder Militao.

Another team in a similar transition are Bayern Munich. The German side have already spent big money on Benjamin Pavard and Lucas Hernandez, while there has also been significant interest in Manchester City’s Leroy Sane, and RB Leipzig’s Timo Werner.

Without a doubt, we will continue to see big money spent across Europe this summer, as teams look to improve their squad for the new season, and it is likely we will see transfer fees go to the next level yet again.

With that in mind, here are the ten most valuable players in world football right now according to CIES Football Observatory.

#10 Leroy Sane (Manchester City) - £121.9 million

Sane has been linked with a move to Bayern Munich

Despite taking tenth spot on this list, it has been a little bit of a disappointing year for Sane on a personal note. First, he was left out of the German squad for the 2018 World Cup, a decision that Joachim Low would live to regret when his side were surprisingly dumped out at the group stage. This season, despite Manchester City winning the domestic treble, the 23-year-old has found his starts limited in the league.

He started just 21 games in the Premier League all season, and often found himself used as an impact substitute. He did put in some impressive performances though, and reached double figures in both goals and assists. He could be on the move this summer, with Bayern Munich registering an interest in the winger, though they may fail to meet City’s asking price.

