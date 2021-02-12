10 players with the most assists in Europe's top-five leagues in 2020-21

In football, assists are almost as important as goals. Half-way past the ongoing campaign, most of Europe's top-five leagues have seen a lot of goals and assists.

Thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic and its consequences, 'Expect the unexpected' has been the season's theme this season.

In the Premier League, defending champions Liverpool have visibly struggled and currently find themselves in fourth place - ten points adrift of league-leaders Manchester City. Plagued by injuries to key players, goal-shy Liverpool's title defence is almost in tatters, and even a top-four finish could be a challenging proposition for them.

La Liga has also thrown up a few surprises as well; the usual suspects - Barcelona and Real Madrid - have struggled to cope with leaders Atletico Madrid. The Rojiblancos currently hold a 5-point lead over defending champions Madrid and also have two games in hand.

In Italy, AC Milan have their sight on the Serie A title, as they hold the top spot in the table, holding off the likes of Inter Milan and Juventus. The Bianconeri, powered by Cristiano Ronaldo's goals, have had an indifferent campaign and find themselves in third place, seven points off the league summit.

Ligue 1 defending champions - Paris Saint-Germain - have also failed to assert their dominance in the league; they are third in the division, albeit just three points shy of unexpected league-leaders Lille.

However, Bayern Munich are the only defending champions in Europe's top-five divisions who are topping their league table. They are currently seven points clear of second-placed RB Leipzig and look set to win the title yet again this season.

Ten players with the most assists in Europe's top-five leagues this season

Most of the usual suspects prop up in the list of top assists across Europe's top-five leagues. However, as is usually the case, there are a few unexpected names too.

On that note, here is a look at ten players from Europe's top-five leagues who have assisted the most goals so far this season, as on 10th February 2021:

All stats courtesy Transfermarkt.

#10 Angel Di Maria (Paris Saint-Germain) - 9 assists

Angel Di Maria in action for Paris Saint-Germain.

Angel Di Maria has been Paris Saint-Germain (PSG)'s creative lynchpin and leading assist provider this season.

In Ligue 1, the 32-year-old has registered four goals and nine assists in 19 matches.

With 14 matches remaining in the league season, PSG will hope Angel Di Maria can continue to conjure goal-scoring opportunities, as they look to recoup the top spot in the league.

#9 Hakan Calhanoglu (AC Milan) - 9 assists

Hakan Calhanoglu in action for AC Milan

AC Milan have taken the Serie A by the scruff of the neck this season; fending off their closest challengers Inter Milan and Juventus, the Rossoneri have a slender two-point lead atop the league summit.

Hakan Calhanoglu has been the driving force behind AC Milan's unexpected title surge this campaign.

Hakan Calhanoglu 🇹🇷 has created the most goalscoring chances (48) from set-pieces in Europe's top 5 leagues since 2020. 🎯 [WhoScored] #ACMilan pic.twitter.com/SqbZVbQzbG — RouteOneFootball (@Route1futbol) February 8, 2021

Milan have scored 45 goals in the league - the second-most in the division - with Hakan Calhanoglu assisting nine of them.

The 26-year-old, who has played 18 league games, has scored a solitary goal to accompany his impressive tally of assists for Milan.