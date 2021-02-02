10 players with the most assists in the Premier League so far this season

The sheer unpredictability of the ongoing 2020-21 Premier League season has made it a cracker of an edition, with plenty of twists and turns.

Manchester City currently lead the pack with 44 points from 20 matches, but it hasn't all been smooth sailing for them.

Their rivals, Manchester United, are 3 points adrift and are breathing down their necks. Meanwhile, the likes of Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur haven't done as well as they would have liked.

Matches have been extremely exciting this season, and there's been plenty of action all around. After 21 match weeks, a total of 554 goals have been scored as this season looks capable of breaking the record tally of 1,034 goals.

While goal-scoring itself is perhaps the most important part of football, setting up and assisting goals is just as important. Players who are capable of creating chances for their teammates have always been valued in the sport and are an integral part of the game.

On that note, here is a look at the top 10 footballers with the most assists in the 2020-21 Premier League season so far (as per premierleague.com):

[Stats accurate as of the end of Match Week 21 - 31st January 2021]

10 best assist providers in the Premier League so far this season

Special mentions: James Ward-Prowse (Southampton) - 5 assists in 19 matches and Mateusz Klich (Leeds United) - 5 assists in 19 matches

#10 Aaron Cresswell (West Ham United) - 5 assists

Aaron Cresswell is playing his 7th season for West Ham United

Assists in the Premier League this season: 5

Premier League matches played this season: 21

West Ham United narrowly avoided relegation after finishing 16th in the Premier League last season. However, they look like an entirely different team this season as they currently sit 5th on the league table.

#FPL TOP DEFENDERS:



⚒ Cresswell - 92pts

🔴 Robertson - 88pts

🔵 Cancelo - 86pts

@Aaron_Cresswell replaces Andy Robertson at the 🔝 pic.twitter.com/kSZ0c3GDSL — Fantasy Premier League (@OfficialFPL) January 27, 2021

Aaron Cresswell has particularly stood out with his contributions in attack from defence. The 31-year-old left-back has played every single minute of the 21 Premier League matches that West Ham have played, and he is the club's leading assist provider with 5 assists in those games.

#9 Lucas Digne (Everton) - 5 assists

Lucas Digne has played 3 matches since his return to the Everton squad

Assists in the Premier League this season: 5

Premier League matches played this season: 11

Everton's Lucas Digne was left out of the squad for several games after starting 8 of the club's first 9 Premier League games of the season. The 27-year-old recently returned to the squad and has since played three matches.

That’s better 😉



Our left-back is magic and his name is Lucas Digne. 🪄 https://t.co/RWSUiAvj53 — Everton (@Everton) January 28, 2021

Despite making just 11 league appearances this season, Digne has assisted 5 goals so far. That figure represents more than one-sixth of the total goals Everton have scored (29) in the league this season, as they presently occupy 7th place on the league table.