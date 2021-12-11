10 players with the fastest 4-goal hauls in the 21st century

Many prolific goalscorers have graced the game of football since the turn of the century, scoring goals and winning big titles galore. Some of them are still going strong, despite being on the wrong side of 30.

While not all of them have won league titles, they have been top scorers in Europe's top five leagues. Some of these players have done so in multiple leagues and multiple occasions.

Without further ado, here's a look at the ten players with the quickest quadruples in Europe's top five leagues since the turn of the century:

#10 Patrick Kluivert - 25 minutes (2001-02)

Patrick Kluivert was a prolific goalscorer.

Patrick Kluivert was a top goalscorer during his playing days. The former Netherlands international started out at Ajax and also turned up for the likes of Barcelona and AC Milan, among others.

The Euro 2000 top scorer won four league titles for three different clubs in two different countries. Kluivert won the Champions League with Ajax in 1995. The then 18-year-old became the youngest player to score in the competition's title match.

Two seasons after he won the 1999-00 La Liga title with Barcelona, Kluivert struck an incredible 25-minute quadruple against Tenerife.

He scored 18 league goals and bagged as many assists that season. However, the Blaugrana finished a distant fourth, 11 points behind surprise winners Valencia.

Interestingly, the three-time Eredivise winner never scored a hat-trick in the Dutch top-flight, something his son Justin Kluivert accomplished four years ago.

#9 Cristiano Ronaldo - 24 minutes (2014-15)

Cristiano Ronaldo netted a quadruple in 2014-15.

Cristiano Ronaldo enjoyed one of his career-best seasons in 2014-15. He netted a staggering 48 times in the league, scoring eight hat-tricks, including two quadruples.

One of those two four-goal efforts comprised a stunning five-goal salvo against Granada. In a game Real Madrid won 9-1, Ronaldo completed his hat-trick in eight minutes. Sixteen minutes later, he completed his quadruple as Madrid led 6-0 after 54 minutes.

Ronaldo was not done for the night, though, netting his fifth of the game in the 90th minute.

It was a shame Madrid (92 points) got pipped to the title by treble-winning Barcelona (94 points) in a La Liga title race for the ages.

#8 Alvaro Negredo - 21 minutes (2012-13)

Alvaro Negredo once netted a La Liga quadruple.

Alvaro Negredo has played for eight different clubs in four different countries. The 36-year-old has had his most success in La Liga, where he has netted 121 times in over 300 games.

He enjoyed his most prolific campaign in the Spanish top flight in 2012-13, scoring 25 goals. Four of those goals came against Valencia on the last day of the season, helping Sevilla win 4-3 on the night.

Negredo moved to Manchester City that summer, where he won his first and only Premier League title.

Negredo, who is now with Cadiz, has scored only twice in 15 league games this season.

#7 Mauro Icardi - 21 minutes (2017-18)

Mauro Icardi enjoyed a prolific stint with Inter Milan.

Mauro Icardi enjoyed a prolific six-season stint at Inter Milan, scoring 121 goals in 220 games across competitions.

The two-time Capocannonieri winner netted over 100 league goals for the Nerazzurri. Icardi had a particularly prolific 2017-18 campaign, netting 29 times, including two hat-tricks.

One of those two hat-tricks was a quadruple at Sampdoria, with the Argentine scoring four times in just 21 minutes in Inter's 5-0 win.

Now at PSG, the 2019-20 Ligue 1 winner has scored 36 times across competitions.

