10 players with the most hat-tricks in the 21st century

There have been a plethora of prolific goalscorers who have graced the game since the turn of the century. While most of them are attackers or attacking midfielders, there have also been several goalscoring defenders.

Many of these players have been in the game for a long time, winning titles for club and country. Some of them are still going strong despite being on the wrong side of 30.

On that note, here's a look at the 10 players with the most hat-tricks for club and country in the 21st century. Without further ado, let's get started:

Note: All stats as per transfermarkt.

#10 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Arsenal/Gabon) - 12

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang recently scored a hat-trick in the EFL Cup.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang may not be in the best scoring form of his career at the moment. The Gabon international endured an underwhelming campaign last season.

Aubameyang scored just 10 league goals last campaign as the Gunners failed to qualify for Europe for the first time in more than two decades. Nevertheless, the 32-year-old did notch up his first Premier League hat-trick. That made Aubameyang one of a handful of players to score hat-tricks in three of Europe's top five leagues.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has scored his first Premier League hat-trick ⚽⚽⚽



He's now scored hat-tricks in three of Europe's top five leagues 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/KtBf7C5y5m — Goal (@goal) February 14, 2021

Aubameyang has scored just once in three league games this season. But he brought up another career hat-trick when he netted thrice in the EFL Cup against West Ham.

His only hat-trick in international football came against Niger in a 2014 FIFA World Cup qualifying game.

#9 Edinson Cavani (Manchester United/Uruguay) - 15

Edinson Cavani joined Manchester United last summer.

Edinson Cavani remains one of the most lethal strikers in the game despite his apparent diminishing scoring prowess. The 34-year-old has scored over 350 goals in club football for four different clubs, with exactly 200 of them coming for PSG.

Despite being on the wrong side of 30, Cavani joined Manchester United last summer and enjoyed a relatively successful campaign. The Uruguayan scored 17 times in all competitions, helping United to the final of the Europa League and finishing second in the Premier League.

Cavani is yet to score a hat-trick for United, though. His only hat-trick for Uruguay came in a friendly against Indonesia in 2010.

9 years ago this day, Edinson Cavani scored a hat-trick of headers in a 3-0 win against Juventus. "It’s just impossible to mark the Matador" was Gazzetta's verdict after the game. 👽👌🏻 #ForzaNapoliSempre



pic.twitter.com/SWM72P14I2 — Everything Napoli (@NapoliAndNaples) January 9, 2020

His last hat-trick for club and country came in PSG's 9-0 Ligue 1 win over Guingamp in 2019.

#8 Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur/England) - 15

Harry Kane has been a prolific scorer for club and country.

Harry Kane has been a prolific scorer for club and country over the years. The Tottenham Hotspur striker has scored over 200 goals for the club, including 166 in the Premier League.

The 28-year-old is a three-time Premier League Golden Boot winner. He has scored 12 hat-tricks in club football (all for Tottenham) and three for England, for whom he has netted 41 times.

12 - Last night was Harry Kane's 12th hat-trick for Tottenham Hotspur - since the start of the 2014/15 season, only Cristiano Ronaldo (23), Lionel Messi (22) and Sergio Agüero (14) have scored more hat-tricks in all competitions among players in Europe's top-five leagues. Elite. pic.twitter.com/pciLxdYs36 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) October 2, 2020

Kane recently scored four goals in England's run to the Euro 2020 final, where the Three Lions lost to Italy in a penalty shootout.

#7 Zlatan Ibrahimovic (AC Milan/Sweden) - 17

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is still going strong despite approaching 40.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is one of the most prolific scorers to have graced the game since the turn of the century.

The evergreen Swede - who turns 40 in a few weeks - has played for nine different clubs and won league titles in four different countries. Ibrahimovic recently notched up his 500th goal in club football.

Unsurprisingly, the veteran striker, who currently plays for AC Milan, has notched up quite a few hat-tricks for club and country. Ibrahimovic famously scored all four goals in Sweden's 4-2 friendly win over England in 2012. It was his second four-goal haul in international football.

Zlatan Ibrahimović has scored hat-tricks for ⬇️



Man. United

Paris

Milan

Juventus

Sweden



🙌🙌🙌 pic.twitter.com/IZLkHgZtNd — UEFA Europa League (@EuropaLeague) February 16, 2017

Ibrahimovic's last hat-trick for club and country came for the Los Angeles Galaxy in an MLS game against Sporting KC in 2019.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Aditya Singh