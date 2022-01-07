10 players with the highest market value increase in football- January 2022

Just like any other calendar year jampacked with club and country football rarely fails to deliver on the promise, 2021 played its part. There was high quality football throughout the 12 months with many winners and losers in different competitions.

It was a year when big names stepped up and put up a string of performances that made a real difference. The Copa America and UEFA Euro competitions both unfolded in the most thrilling manner possible as Italy and Argentina both scripted history. In the run to those competitions and after they were concluded, many new names established themselves as hot prospects worth scouting.

Now we all know that in modern football, an upscale in performances on the pitch is often observed and impacts the graph in the market. The better the players perform, the more cash clubs seek for them as suitors line up to sign them.

Owing to their performances during the course of 2021, many players successfully managed to up their stocks by a significant margin. They are the hottest properties in Europe right now. Some of them have committed their long-term future to their current clubs and others can be persuaded to make the switch.

Here are the 10 players with the highest increase in market value as published by Transfermarkt.

#10 Jack Grealish +€30M

Newcastle United v Manchester City - Premier League

It is hard to argue that when Jack Grealish imagined himself taking the big step from Aston Villa things could have been more ideal than this.

The Englishman was signed by Premier League champions Manchester City, where he now shares the dressing room with a phenomenal bunch. Moreover, he is being coached by one of the modern greats, Pep Guardiola himself.

In 2021, Grealish saw a net increase of €30m in his market value, which went from €50m to €80m which is also his current value. Man City signed him for a British transfer record fee of €117m.

A View from the Terrace @TheTerraceTV



Starting 2022 off right.

If you start watching this video tonight at 23:59.53 you will hit midnight at the precise moment Stephen O’Donnell clatters into Jack Grealish.Starting 2022 off right. If you start watching this video tonight at 23:59.53 you will hit midnight at the precise moment Stephen O’Donnell clatters into Jack Grealish.Starting 2022 off right. 🎉https://t.co/0ckpyQ5EAu

Guardiola is yet to bear the fruit that seemed almost guaranteed when the cash was splashed. In 20 appearances in all competitions this season, the 26-year old has only managed three goals and three assists. But Grealish is a player who is in his prime and will stay at the top of his game for the upcoming years.

At least that is what the Cityzens will be hoping for.

#9 Emile Smith Rowe +€35.3M

Arsenal v Sunderland - Carabao Cup Quarter Final

It seems almost like a joke that in December 2020 Emile Smith Rowe was valued at a mere €2.70m. In 2021, he had a breakthrough year with Arsenal as his role under Mikel Arteta became more important and he duly obliged to the rising expectations.

In the summer, he was given the iconic Arsenal No.10 shirt which was previously worn by Mesut Ozil. The 21-year old has exhibited great vision and creativity just like his predecessor but works off the ball with almost double the effort. After that meteoric rise in his market value he is currently worth a €38m.

afcstuff @afcstuff



@NunoTavares @emilesmithrowe Nuno Tavares on Instagram story, this time catching Emile Smith Rowe with his iconic bald filter. [IG: nuno_tavares71] Nuno Tavares on Instagram story, this time catching Emile Smith Rowe with his iconic bald filter. [IG: nuno_tavares71]😂❤️ @NunoTavares @emilesmithrowe https://t.co/MRxn6jwsD6

Given how the season has gone so far, Smith Rowe is only going to increase his stocks as the year progresses. The Arsenal midfielder is versatile, comfortably playing as an attacking midfielder as well as on the wings. The England international has scored eight times and assisted twice in the Premier League in 18 games.

Emile Smith Rowe's ability to play on the half turn, occupying space between the defensive lines and sharp one-touch play have given the Gunners dynamism and urgency. He also made his debut for the Three Lions senior squad in 2021.

#8 Gavi +€40M

FC Barcelona v RCD Espanyol - La Liga Santander

Before August 2021, Gavi was not even listed on the market. He was just a 16-year old who graduated from Barcelona's La Masia academy. They have a reputation for churning out world class talent every once in a while, but this time, they produced a generational talent.

Gavi went from turning 17 in August and making his La Liga debut that month to his Champions League debut and then his Spanish national team debut. All of those milestones, done and dusted in the span of just two months. The more he played, the more difficult it became to drop him from the squad.

Essentially, the Spanish midfielder has gone from not being on the market, to his current €40M in just five months. The 17-year old has great reserves of stamina and never stops running on the pitch. He is great at holding the ball and carrying it to facilitate progressive play.

Since making his debut, the Barcelona ace has only missed one game, their first match of 2022 due to a positive COVID test. Gavi is a sensation in midfield and the Spanish giants can sit assured because the player has his whole career in front of him.

