10 players with the most La Liga assists since 2009-10

Many fine goalscorers and goal-providers have graced La Liga over the years. While goalscorers often get most of the acclaim, the importance of goal-providers cannot be stated enough.

Some of these prolific providers are still active in La Liga, while others have moved to pastures anew, or recently returned to the competition after a stint abroad. It suffices to say that almost all of them have contributed significantly to title-winning campaigns over the years.

On that note, here's a look at the ten most prolific goal-providers in La Liga since the start of the 2009-10 season:

#10 Toni Kroos (Real Madrid) - 55

Toni Kroos is a master assist provider.

Toni Kroos is one of the finest midfielders to have graced the game, especially in La Liga in the last decade.

The two-time La Liga winner has played over 200 games in the competition and has provided over 50 assists. He provided a career-best 12 assists in Real Madrid's triumphant 2016-17 campaign.

Kroos, 31, is known for his metronomic passing ability and prowess from set-pieces.

Toni Kroos' passing statistics in La Liga since he joined Real Madrid:



• 13,521 passes attempted.

• 12,575 passes completed.

• 13,521 passes attempted.
• 12,575 passes completed.
• 93% pass completion (!).

The 2012-13 continental treble winner is still going strong and has shown no signs of slowing down anytime soon.

#9 Dani Alves (Barcelona) - 55

Dani Alves is back in La Liga

Dani Alves is widely regarded as one of the best attacking right-backs to have graced the game.

The much-travelled Alves recently rejoined Barcelona as a free agent five years after he left the club. Now 38, Alves may not be the same player he was a decade ago. But his ability to rack up assists with his marauding runs down the right remains second to none.

During his La Liga career, the Brazilian has amassed over 80 assists, with 55 of them coming since the start of the 2009-10 season.

The six-time La Liga winner has had five consecutive La Liga seasons with at least ten assists, four of them with Barcelona.

#8 Marcelo (Real Madrid) - 56

Marcelo has been in La Liga for more than a decade.

Marcelo is one of the most decorated active full-backs in the game at the moment. The 33-year-old has played nearly 400 games in La Liga since debuting in the competition in the 2006-07 season.

The five-time La Liga winner has racked up almost hundred goal contributions (26 goals, 70 assists) in the competition. Most of these assists have come since the 2009-10 campaign.

In his team's triumphant 2016-17 La Liga campaign, the Real Madrid captain scored twice and provided ten assists. Marcelo is yet to register a goal contribution this season, though.

#7 Jordi Alba (Barcelona) - 57

Jordi Alba has had a successful La Liga career.

Jordi Alba, like Marcelo, is one of the best left-backs plying their trade in La Liga at the moment.

The 32-year-old has made nearly 350 appearances in the competition, most of them for Barcelona. A five-time La Liga winner, Alba has racked up over 50 La Liga assists, playing a key role for his team over the years.

Alba has already provided four assists in La Liga this season, the most by a Barcelona player.

Jordi Alba has now provided more assists (4) than any other Barcelona player in LaLiga this season.



Two in the first half against Celta Vigo.

It remains to be seen if the veteran full-back can continue his exploits under new Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez after the international break.

