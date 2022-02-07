10 players with the most league titles in European football history

Winning a league title is a difficult feat; a team has to maintain a high level of performance over the course of many consecutive weeks in order to remain at the top of the pile.

Some teams have managed to do this on a remarkably regular basis in recent years in Europe's top leagues. Sides like Bayern Munich and Juventus (nine straight league titles), Paris Saint-Germain (seven in nine seasons) and Manchester City (three in four seasons) have dominated in recent years.

Many of these successful sides have had a relatively unchanged squad over the years, which has provided the required stability. This has resulted in a good number of players having managed to win a lot of domestic league titles, more than their contemporaries.

Without further ado, here is a list of the ten most decorated players in terms of league titles won in Europe's top leagues.

#4 Lionel Messi, David Alaba, Thomas Muller, Pirri (10 titles)

The quartet of Lionel Messi, David Alaba, Thomas Muller and Pirri have all won ten league titles each in their careers in Europe's top leagues.

Lionel Messi, David Alaba, Pirri and Thomas Muller won all of their ten league titles playing for a single club in the same country for many years. Pirri won La Liga title ten times as a Real Madrid player between 1964-65 and 1979-80.

In the modern age, Messi won the La Liga with FC Barcelona in 2004-05, 2005-06, 2008-09, 2009-10, 2010-11, 2012-13, 2014-15, 2015-16, 2017-18 and 2018-19. Alaba and Muller won the Bundesliga with Bayern Munich in 2009-01, 2012-13, 2013-14, 2014-15, 2015-16, 2016-17, 2017-18, 2018-19, 2019-10 and 2020/21.

#3 Paul Scholes, Thiago Alcantara, Gianluigi Buffon (11 titles)

All three of Gianluigi Buffon, Paul Scholes and Thiago Alcantara have won 11 league titles apiece in their time playing in Europe's top leagues.

Of these three, only one - Paul Scholes managed to remain at the same club to win all of his trophies. The Englishman won the English Premier League with Manchester United in 1996, 1997, 1999, 2000, 2001, 2003, 2007, 2008, 2009 and also in 2011 and 2013.

Gianluigi Buffon won the Italian Serie A ten times with Juventus with his first coming in 2001-02 and the last in 2019-20. He also won the French Ligue 1 title with Paris Saint-Germain in 2018-19.

Thiago Alcantara has won leagues in Spain and Germany over the past few years. As a youngster, he won La Liga in 2008-09, 2009-10, 2010-11 and 2012-13. He also won the Bundesliga on seven occasions in 2013-14, 2014-15, 2015-16, 2016-17, 2017-18, 2018-19 and 2019-20.

