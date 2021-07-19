Top 10 Players who returned to their former clubs in 2021

Amid all the dealings of the footballing world, there is a special class of transfers, that is when players return to their boyhood clubs. These kinds of transfers are much more than a simple business transaction between two parties as they carry an emotional angle with them. The feeling of home fans welcoming a player back, having chanted his name in the past, transcends the financial aspect of the transfer. Not to mention the homely sentiment attached to a former club, for the player.

The act of coming home after having explored greener pastures has been repeated multiple times in the history of football. While some returns forged even fonder memories, some left a sour note on the player's legacy at the club.

A few noteworthy returns

Possibly the most famous homecoming of all, the return of Thierry Henry to Arsenal after three trophy-laden years at Barcelona and a couple of seasons in New York was met with widespread acclaim. Another second spell that has attained legendary status was Didier Drogba's 2014-15 season at Chelsea, when the Ivorian talisman led his team to Premier League glory.

Didier Drogba did it all with Chelsea, with a 2012 Champions League title the undoubted highlight. The Ivorian was nearing the end of his career when he returned for a final flourish, but a Premier League title showed he was far from done. pic.twitter.com/urb9lcdHgh — COPA90 (@Copa90) July 15, 2021

As it is with life, not every such stint turned out to be a success. While Paul Pogba's highly anticipated return to Old Trafford has reaped mixed results, Carlos Tevez's rejoining with Boca Juniors encountered a premature disruption, due to his 'vacation' in China. Hence, fairytale come-backs can soon turn into nightmares, as proven by many such examples.

Here, we take a look at 10 such players who returned to their former clubs in 2021:

#10 Kevin-Prince Boateng to Hertha BSC Berlin

Enter caption Enter caption Enter caption Enter caption Enter caption Enter caption Boateng claims Hertha will be his final club

Kevin-Prince Boateng's illustrious career has taken him all across Europe, with the Ghanain having played in four out of the continent's top five leagues. His latest venture with Serie B side Monza ended in June when Hertha Berlin welcomed their prodigal graduate back to the Olympiastadion.

A regular starter in his Milan days under Massimiliano Allegri, Boateng saw his stock drop considerably after leaving the Rossoneri for the second time in 2016. However, he reappeared on the map after signing a short-term deal with Barcelona, to everyone's surprise.

Currently valued at just €1.8m, he returned to his boyhood club in Germany for free this summer.

#9 Angus Gunn to Norwich City

Gunn in his loan spell at Norwich nter caption Enter caption Enter caption Gamiero at Strasbourg's stadium

Signed as a vaunted prospect by Manchester City at just 15 years, Angus Gunn has had a turbulent time in England. The England U21 international recently made a permanent switch to his first ever club, Norwich City.

His 16 clean sheets in 51 matches, on loan with the Canaries in the 17/18 season, tempted Southampton to fork out €15.7m for his services. A reliable and sturdy keeper in his early days, Gunn's career never recovered after the 9-0 drubbing by Leicester City in 2019. He was almost immediately replaced by Alex McCarthy and sent out on loan to Stoke City the following season.

Following an injury-riddled season in the Championship with the Potters, Gunn returned to Norwich for an undisclosed fee.

#8 Kevin Gameiro to RC Strasbourg

Kevin Gameiro in action for Valencia

Kevin Gameiro, at 34, finally headed back to where it all started for the French international. After 13 years away from the club, he returned to the Stade de la Meinau on a free transfer.

13 years since leaving the club that developed him, Kevin Gameiro has officially rejoined Racing on a two-year deal!



Welcome home, @kevingameiro9 💙pic.twitter.com/IxlZ36Tx8U — RC Strasbourg English (@RCS_English) July 18, 2021

Having played for Paris Saint Germain in the initial years of their Qatari takeover, Gameiro is best remembered for his three year stay in Seville. His 30 goal involvements in just 54 games played a crucial role in Sevilla's run to three Europa League titles in as many years.

Gameiro's first stint at Strasbourg was glutted with injuries and promotional tussles. His boyhood side are currently in Ligue 1, in the bottom half of the table.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Arnav Kholkar