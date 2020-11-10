10 players who have scored the most goals in European leagues this year

Goals win matches. There is no denying that goals decide games, and attackers are the most valuable assets for any club in world football.

While this year may have been surreal in many ways, the perception about goals has not changed. Scoring goals continues to be seen as the optimum way to win matches, and attacking impetus has resulted in teams like Julian Nagelsmann's RB Leipzig and Gian Piero Gasperini's Atalanta taste success.

Players like Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo continue to be at the top of their games, but other attacking players have also enjoyed a fine year. Many of them are from the Serie A, which is gradually shedding its image of a dull and boring league.

On that note, we look at the:

10 players who have scored the most goals in the top European leagues this year (2020)

#10 LIONEL MESSI - BARCELONA, 15 goals

Lionel Messi has not been at his very best this season

While Lionel Messi and Barcelona may have been in the news for all the wrong reasons in the transfer window gone by, on the field the superstar continues to dazzle.

His performances for Barcelona may have dipped this season, but the Argentina international continues to be the club's most important player. Despite admitting that he would have liked to leave the club in the summer, Messi continues to captain Barcelona.

The 33-year old has only one year left in his contract, and can talk to other clubs from January next year. With Manchester City touted as the most likely destination, it remains to be seen whether he can be enticed into signing a new deal with his beloved club.

#9 DANNY INGS - SOUTHAMPTON, 15 goals

Danny Ings before an England game

Ralph Hasenhuttl's Southampton have been one of the best teams in the Premier League so far this season, and a main reason for that is striker Danny Ings.

After an injury-riddled spell at Liverpool, the Saints decided to buy him for £18 million in 2019 after a season-long loan spell. The England international has been exceptional under the management of Hasenhuttl, scoring at a consistent rate and forming a good partnership with Che Adams.

Danny Ings has now scored 15 Premier League goals in 2020, #OnlySalah has scored more (17).



The former Burnley striker scored 22 goals in the league last season, and has continued where he left off, scoring four in five league appearances so far.

#8 ROMELU LUKAKU - INTER MILAN, 16 goals

Romelu Lukaku celebrates a goal for Inter Milan

His Manchester United stint might have split opinion, but there is no denying Romelu Lukaku's influence at Inter Milan.

After two seasons with Manchester United where he was not always at his very best, Inter Milan paid a club-record £67 million to bring Lukaku to Italy. Under Antonio Conte, the Belgium international has flourished, forming an exciting attacking partnership with Lautaro Martinez.

The 27-year old scored 23 goals in the league last season, as Inter Milan finished second. He also played a key role in their run to the Europa League finals.

