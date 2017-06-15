10 players who witnessed the highest change in market value since January 2016

Some of the biggest names in the world of football have undergone a huge change in fortunes over the last 18 months.

@ShauryaVineet by Shaurya Vineet Top 5 / Top 10 15 Jun 2017, 09:05 IST

Which superstar has undergone the highest change in their market value?

The life of a footballer is a very complex one. One day you are the hero, the one who stole the show, everyone is asking about you, praising you, and the very next, no one wants to know who you are what you are doing, where you are going, or why you are going through what you are going. Life is cruel and it is worse for a footballer.

For all the love and adulation that a footballer gets for one good performance, there are a thousand more critics and a million more – so called fans – who want them to fail. They want but a chance to see the player stumble, to show any signs of weakness for that will allow them to take digs at you, aiming to unsettle you, aiming to hinder your confidence. Well, not much can be done about that, we live in that kind of a world.

£100 million transfer fees was a big thing in the past, not anymore and it won’t be long before we see the first £150 million player. So without further ado, we take a look at the players who have witnessed the highest change in transfer values:

[To make things even, we have included 5 footballers whose transfer value has dipped the most and 5 whose transfer value has increased astronomically. All values are based on www.transfermarkt.com]

#10 Radamel Falcao – AS Monaco (Jan 2016: €35 million, Now: €15 million)

Decrease in value: €20 million

Ever since Radamel Falcao suffered the knee ligament injury in his first season at Stade Louis II, his transfer value has steadily declined. The Colombian missed out on the World Cup of 2014 due to his injury and was subsequently loaned out to Manchester United. However, he only managed to score 4 goals in 29 appearances for the Old Trafford outfit and the Red Devils opted against signing him on a permanent deal.

A loan to rivals Chelsea followed but Falcao failed spectacularly at Stamford Bridge too. The Colombian only managed to score 1 goal in the 12 appearances that he made for the Blues before eventually returning to where it all began – AS Monaco. Since then, he has guided the Stade Louis II outfit to the Ligue 1 title and also helped them reach the semi-final of the UEFA Champions League.

However, all that has not helped his market value, which has plummetted from €35 million at the start of 2016 to €15 million now.