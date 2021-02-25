10 South Americans with the most goals in Ligue 1

The Ligue 1 is often derided as the 'Farmer's League' for its perceived lack of competitiveness compared to its other top-5 European league counterparts. Nevertheless, the Ligue 1 has been graced by many a fine player over the years, which includes players from South America as well.
Ten most prolific South American goal-scorers in Ligue 1 history:
Unlike in some of the other leagues across Europe, South American players have had limited success in the French top flight. However, a few have left their indelible mark on Ligue 1.
On that note, let's have a look at the top ten South American goal-scorers in the history of the competition.
#10 Rai (Brazil) - 51 goals
In a short five-season stint in Ligue 1, Rai scored 51 goals, all for PSG, in 147 games in the competition.
The attacking midfielder had his most prolific Ligue 1 campaign in 1995-96, scoring 14 goals.
Recently, Neymar surpassed Rai's goal-tally for PSG to become the top-scoring Brazilian in the history of the Ligue 1 club.
#9 Michel Bastos (Brazil) - 51 goals
Michel Bastos played for two clubs - Lille and Lyon - during a seven-season stint in the Ligue 1 between 2006 and 2013.
The Brazilian midfielder had his most prolific Ligue 1 campaign with Lyon, scoring 14 goals and providing 13 assists in the 2008-09 season. However, despite Bastos' exploits, Lyon lost their seven-season Ligue 1 stranglehold, finishing nine points behind champions Bordeaux.
Bastos last played for Brazilian Serie B club America Futebol Clube in 2019.
#8 Angel Di Maria (Argentina) - 51 goals
After first cutting his teeth in European football with Real Madrid, Angel Di Maria endured a forgettable outing with Manchester United before landing at PSG in the summer of 2015.
The Argentine winger seemingly found a new lease of life on his arrival at the Ligue 1 club.
In almost 250 appearances for the Parisian club, Di Maria has conjured 87 goals - 51 of them in the Ligue 1 - while assisting over 100 times in various competitions.
The 33-year-old has won four Ligue 1 titles in five seasons in the competition.
#7 Neymar (Brazil) - 53 goals
Despite enduring an injury riddled stint since his arrival from Barcelona in the summer of 2017, Neymar recently recorded his 50th Ligue 1 goal in just 58 games for PSG.
The Brazilian forward has not yet scored 20 goals in a Ligue 1 campaign but has won the competition all three seasons he has featured in.
Neymar, who is one of the best-paid players in the world, is looking to improve on his modest return of six goals in 11 games this season and take PSG back to the Ligue 1 summit.