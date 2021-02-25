10 South Americans with the most goals in Ligue 1

The Ligue 1 is often derided as the 'Farmer's League' for its perceived lack of competitiveness compared to its other top-5 European league counterparts. Nevertheless, the Ligue 1 has been graced by many a fine player over the years, which includes players from South America as well.

Ten most prolific South American goal-scorers in Ligue 1 history:

Unlike in some of the other leagues across Europe, South American players have had limited success in the French top flight. However, a few have left their indelible mark on Ligue 1.

On that note, let's have a look at the top ten South American goal-scorers in the history of the competition.

#10 Rai (Brazil) - 51 goals

Rai is one of the most prolific Brazilian goal-scorers in the Ligue 1.

In a short five-season stint in Ligue 1, Rai scored 51 goals, all for PSG, in 147 games in the competition.

The attacking midfielder had his most prolific Ligue 1 campaign in 1995-96, scoring 14 goals.

Recently, Neymar surpassed Rai's goal-tally for PSG to become the top-scoring Brazilian in the history of the Ligue 1 club.

#9 Michel Bastos (Brazil) - 51 goals

Michel Bastos

Michel Bastos played for two clubs - Lille and Lyon - during a seven-season stint in the Ligue 1 between 2006 and 2013.

The Brazilian midfielder had his most prolific Ligue 1 campaign with Lyon, scoring 14 goals and providing 13 assists in the 2008-09 season. However, despite Bastos' exploits, Lyon lost their seven-season Ligue 1 stranglehold, finishing nine points behind champions Bordeaux.

#OLRetro

February 25, 2012: Michel Bastos smashed home a perfect volley against PSG

Bastos last played for Brazilian Serie B club America Futebol Clube in 2019.

#8 Angel Di Maria (Argentina) - 51 goals

Angel Di Maria

After first cutting his teeth in European football with Real Madrid, Angel Di Maria endured a forgettable outing with Manchester United before landing at PSG in the summer of 2015.

The Argentine winger seemingly found a new lease of life on his arrival at the Ligue 1 club.

In almost 250 appearances for the Parisian club, Di Maria has conjured 87 goals - 51 of them in the Ligue 1 - while assisting over 100 times in various competitions.











The 33-year-old has won four Ligue 1 titles in five seasons in the competition.

#7 Neymar (Brazil) - 53 goals

Neymar

Despite enduring an injury riddled stint since his arrival from Barcelona in the summer of 2017, Neymar recently recorded his 50th Ligue 1 goal in just 58 games for PSG.

The Brazilian forward has not yet scored 20 goals in a Ligue 1 campaign but has won the competition all three seasons he has featured in.

Neymar has become the fastest Paris' player to reach the 50 goals milestone in Ligue 1, in his 58th game. In the last 70 seasons, only Andersson (53) and Skoblar (54) have reached this milestone faster in the top-flight.

Neymar, who is one of the best-paid players in the world, is looking to improve on his modest return of six goals in 11 games this season and take PSG back to the Ligue 1 summit.