Create
Notifications
New User posted their first comment
×
Advertisement

10 South Americans with the most goals in Ligue 1

Juninho Pernambucano is one of the most prolific South American scorers in Ligue 1 history.
Juninho Pernambucano is one of the most prolific South American scorers in Ligue 1 history.
Bhargav Hazarika
ANALYST
Modified 1 hr ago
Feature
Advertisement

The Ligue 1 is often derided as the 'Farmer's League' for its perceived lack of competitiveness compared to its other top-5 European league counterparts. Nevertheless, the Ligue 1 has been graced by many a fine player over the years, which includes players from South America as well.

Ten most prolific South American goal-scorers in Ligue 1 history:

Unlike in some of the other leagues across Europe, South American players have had limited success in the French top flight. However, a few have left their indelible mark on Ligue 1.

On that note, let's have a look at the top ten South American goal-scorers in the history of the competition.

#10 Rai (Brazil) - 51 goals

Rai is one of the most prolific Brazilian goal-scorers in the Ligue 1.
Rai is one of the most prolific Brazilian goal-scorers in the Ligue 1.

In a short five-season stint in Ligue 1, Rai scored 51 goals, all for PSG, in 147 games in the competition.

The attacking midfielder had his most prolific Ligue 1 campaign in 1995-96, scoring 14 goals.

Advertisement

Recently, Neymar surpassed Rai's goal-tally for PSG to become the top-scoring Brazilian in the history of the Ligue 1 club.

#9 Michel Bastos (Brazil) - 51 goals

Michel Bastos
Michel Bastos

Michel Bastos played for two clubs - Lille and Lyon - during a seven-season stint in the Ligue 1 between 2006 and 2013.

The Brazilian midfielder had his most prolific Ligue 1 campaign with Lyon, scoring 14 goals and providing 13 assists in the 2008-09 season. However, despite Bastos' exploits, Lyon lost their seven-season Ligue 1 stranglehold, finishing nine points behind champions Bordeaux.

Bastos last played for Brazilian Serie B club America Futebol Clube in 2019.

Advertisement

#8 Angel Di Maria (Argentina) - 51 goals

Angel Di Maria
Angel Di Maria

After first cutting his teeth in European football with Real Madrid, Angel Di Maria endured a forgettable outing with Manchester United before landing at PSG in the summer of 2015.

The Argentine winger seemingly found a new lease of life on his arrival at the Ligue 1 club.

In almost 250 appearances for the Parisian club, Di Maria has conjured 87 goals - 51 of them in the Ligue 1 - while assisting over 100 times in various competitions.

The 33-year-old has won four Ligue 1 titles in five seasons in the competition.

#7 Neymar (Brazil) - 53 goals

Neymar
Neymar
Advertisement

Despite enduring an injury riddled stint since his arrival from Barcelona in the summer of 2017, Neymar recently recorded his 50th Ligue 1 goal in just 58 games for PSG.

The Brazilian forward has not yet scored 20 goals in a Ligue 1 campaign but has won the competition all three seasons he has featured in.

Neymar, who is one of the best-paid players in the world, is looking to improve on his modest return of six goals in 11 games this season and take PSG back to the Ligue 1 summit.

1 / 3 NEXT
Published 25 Feb 2021, 06:03 IST
Ligue 1 Olympique Lyonnais Football Paris Saint-Germain Football Edinson Cavani Neymar Ligue 1 Teams
Advertisement
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी