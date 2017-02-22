10 things you need to know about Sergio Aguero

We all know about his relationships with Messi and Maradona, but what else is there to Aguero?

@TinaKaviraj by Tina Kaviraj Top 5 / Top 10 22 Feb 2017, 20:49 IST

Aguero was given the iconic no.10 jersey ahead of the 2015-16 season

There’s not much we don’t know about Sergio Aguero, especially since his arrival at Manchester City in 2011. After whipping up a storm in Spain with Atletico Madrid, the forward made a high-profile move to England and helped his side win the Premier League in 2011-12 after he scored the winning goal during stoppage time.

Since then, he has dominated the headlines with his goalscoring prowess and raised the bar for every striker that dares to ply their trade in England.

But things have changed since then. He is no longer valued the way he was under Roberto Mancini and Manuel Pellegrini and before he potentially takes off for more favourable climes, there’s s no time like the present to better acquaint ourselves with the lesser known details about Aguero’s life.

In honour of his shirt number at City, here are 10 things you did not know about Sergio Aguero:

#10 ‘Kun’ Aguero

Surely you see the resemblance in those black beady eyes?

You may have noticed that the back of Sergio Aguero’s Manchester City jersey reads ‘Kun Aguero’. ‘Kun’ is by no means his given name but rather a nickname that he picked up as a kid. Born in Buenos Aires in 1988, his family moved to Florencio Varela where they wound up living next to the Chettis.

It was Jorge Chetti who came up with the name Kun because little Sergio couldn’t get enough of a Japenese anime series called Kum Kum that used to be broadcast on the public network there. Originally a manga, the series was about a troublesome caveboy and his family who lived at the foot of Kum Kum mountain.

It wasn't just his fascination with the character that earned him the moniker. Chetti started calling him Kun because he also resembled the main character greatly.