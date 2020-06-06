10 unbelievable records Barcelona broke en-route their historic 2014/15 treble

Barcelona completed their historic treble on this day five years ago with a win against Juventus.

This record-breaking team remains one of the most dominant sides in football history till date.

It was on this day five years ago that Barcelona beat Juventus in the UEFA Champions League final in Berlin. Barcelona's 2014/15 season is one of the most illustrious campaigns of football ever achieved by a club. Spanish manager Luis Enrique guided Lionel Messi and co to an unprecedented second European treble.

The Catalan giants ripped apart opposition defences for fun on both domestic and European fronts. This was largely down to their star-studded attack of Luis Suárez, Neymar Jr and Lionel Messi. The trident of attackers referred to fondly as 'MSN' are considered one of the best front lines in football history. Together, they wreaked havoc and demolished teams with their scintillating ability to pick teams apart.

On the other hand, the season also had its fair share of tense and controversial moments. Enrique and Lionel Messi had a spat between them which saw the Argentine being dropped by the Spaniard away at Real Sociedad. However, the season had a historic ending with Barcelona achieving success across all fronts. It was a truly spectacular season for the Barcelona faithful as their club played some of the best football witnessed in the 21st century.

Records galore for Barcelona

Lionel Messi's surreal chip against Bayern Munich

The Catalan giants broke a host of different records en-route completing this historic season. Here, we take a look at ten such surreal achievements during the 2014/15 season.

1. Only team to win two trebles

Only eight times in the history of European football has a club managed to complete a domestic treble. Out of those eight instances, only four have occurred since the turn of the century. Barcelona have won two of those four.

Barcelona are the only club to have achieved this feat on two separate occasions in Europe. The first was in the legendary 2008-09 season under former manager Pep Guardiola. The second was during the 2014/15 season.

2. All-time record for European doubles

Barcelona's treble saw them win the European Cup/Champions League as well as the LaLiga in the same season for the fifth time. This is an all-time record across Europe, with Ajax and Bayern Munich their next closest contenders.

Juventus v FC Barcelona - UEFA Champions League Final

3. All-time records for domestic doubles

Athletic Bilbao held the record for the most number of domestic doubles — LaLiga as well as the Copa del Rey — having won them five times in the same season. However, the treble-winning Barcelona side broke the Basque club's record as they achieved that feat for the sixth time, setting a new record in Spanish football. Only Bayern Munich (ten) have more in Europe's top five leagues.

4. Most decorated club in Europe's top five leagues

With the three trophies achieved by Barcelona in 2014/15, it took their official trophy tally to 86 — which was the highest figure in all of Europe's top five leagues. They still hold the distinction with a whopping 94 trophies in 2020, albeit by sharing the spot with rivals Real Madrid.

Luis Suárez, Neymar and Lionel Messi

5. Only Spanish club to score 175+ goals in two seasons

In Pep Guardiola's final year in Spain, Barcelona scored a jaw-dropping 190 goals across all competitions, setting the record for Spanish clubs. The treble-winning 2014/15 season saw them come close to this record tally but fell short by just 15 goals. This made them the only Spanish club in history to breach the 175-goal barrier in a single season. Lionel Messi alone contributed to 58 of them and set up a further 28.

6. Best win rate in Barcelona's history/most wins by a Spanish club

In the 2014/15 season, Barcelona played a total of 60 official games across all fronts. They went on to win 50 of them, which amounts to a win rate of 83.3 per cent — the highest figure ever recorded in Barcelona's trophy-laden history.

Their figure of 50 wins is also the highest-ever number of wins registered by a club in the history of Spanish football.

7. Most clean sheets in a single season

Barcelona managed to shut out their opponents on 33 separate occasions during the 2014/15 season, a record tally for any Spanish club. Chilean veteran Claudio Bravo managed 23 clean sheets in goal and broke the all-time Barcelona record held by Victor Valdés and Andoni Zubizarreta with 20 apiece. Bravo also conceded just 19 goals in 37 games during the historic campaign.

17 of those came away from home while 16 were at the Nou Camp

8. Most away victories in Barcelona history

The Catalans registered a stunning 23 wins away from the Nou Camp in 2014/15, the highest-ever figure in Barcelona's history.

9. Most away goals in club history

Barcelona registered 78 goals of their 175 away from home, setting a new club record for the most number of away goals scored in a season.

The most lethal front-line in Barcelona history

10. First-ever squad with three players with 40+ international goals

Never has it happened in the 21st century and beyond where a club has had three players among their ranks with over 40 international goals. Lionel Messi, Luis Suárez and Neymar are all icons for their respective nations and have registered over 40 goals for their countries. Messi is currently the highest scorer for Argentina, and so is Suárez for Uruguay. Neymar is yet to break Pelé's tally of 77.