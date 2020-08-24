5 Managers who won the UCL in their first year as manager at a club

After a strange season ridden with uncertainty, the UEFA Champions League has finally come to an end with Bayern Munich winning their sixth continental title. They were pitted against first-time finalists Paris Saint-Germain and prevailed victorious against the French champions to record their second domestic treble — their second over the last eight years.

Hans-Dieter Flick has had a monumental role to play in their historic treble win, as the German transformed how Bayern approached the game.

Hansi Flick has now won three trophies since becoming Bayern manager in November 2019, averaging a trophy every 12 games.



Perhaps the most astonishing part about Flick's tenure so far is the fact that this is his first season as head coach of Bayern, a top-flight team, in his career. His only managerial roles so far have been with Viktoria Bammental as player-manager and at TSG 1899 Hoffenheim, back when they were in the fourth tier of German football.

Despite his inexperience, the German guided the Bavarians to the promised land in his first attempt at the club and kickstarting a new era at the Allianz Arena. Here, we take a look at five managers who won the UCL in their first spell as a full-time manager at a club, beginning with the most recent such occurrence.

#5 Hans-Dieter Flick | Bayern Munich

Hansi Flick won a treble less than a year since taking over as manager

Until November 2019, this Bayern Munich side didn't look like a team that would match the heights that they eventually did, let alone do so in such explosive fashion. They were plagued with doubts over the future of then-manager Niko Kovac, who was ultimately sacked a day after an embarrassing 5-1 loss to Eintracht Frankfurt.

Flick joined Bayern at the start of the season as an assistant to Kovac and took over the reins after the Croat's sacking, and since that moment, there has been no looking back for club or manager. The 55-year-old sparked the German champions back to life, drastically changing the way they played the game.

Flick's rendition of the same Bayern Munich squad that lost 5-1 to Frankfurt has been nothing short of breathtaking as they look stronger, sharper, and deservedly won the crown of being the best team in Europe. The Bavarians played 36 games under Flick in all competitions, winning 33 of them, losing two and drawing one. The UCL winners scored a staggering 116 goals in this period and let in just 26 goals. One of the most remarkable managerial debuts at a club across any era of football.

#4 Vicente Del Bosque | Real Madrid

Del Bosque guided Real Madrid to the UCL in his first year as full-time manager

Apart from the odd loan spell at the start of his career, Vicente Del Bosque spent his playing days at the Santiago Bernabeu. When he transitioned into management, the case remained the same, until 2004, when the Spaniard moved away from his homeland for a solitary year in Turkey.

After coaching Real Madrid Castilla for over a 100 games, Del Bosque was called upon twice by Real Madrid to finish off seasons after sacking of other managers. He oversaw 13 games and one game as caretaker manager. However, in 1999, he was given the full-time job and oversaw one of the club's most illustrious spells.

Del Bosque won the UCL in his first campaign as a full-time senior manager after beating Valencia in the final at Stade de France. Steve McManaman, Raul Gonzales, and Fernando Morientes got onto the scoresheet as Del Bosque's Los Blancos romped their way to their eighth European crown in his maiden campaign at the capital club. The World Cup-winning Spaniard would go on to win his second UCL just two years later — the last won for over a decade, until Carlo Ancelotti won La Decima in 2014.

