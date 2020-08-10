Over the past few seasons we have seen some ridiculously big sums being paid by teams in order to secure the services of some of the top players in the world. The transfer market has definitely been inflated and with several big names linked with a move in the transfer window, it looks like we're in for more of the same.

However, the valuation of players have actually come down in the current Covid pandemic scenario and today and price tags of players have come down from astronomical figures. Today, we take a look at the most valuable players in the Spanish top flight.

10 most valuable players in La Liga at the moment

#10 Raphael Varane - €64 million

Raphael Varane

The Real Madrid centre-back's market value would have taken a hit after that nightmare of a performance against Manchester City in their Round of 16 tie where 2 defensive errors committed by the Frenchman cost the Blancos the game and a chance to progress to the quarter-finals.

That being said, Varane continues to be one of the best centre-backs in the world and the World Cup winner still continues to be one of the most-sought after defenders in the world. He is also expected to take over as the main man at the back for Real Madrid pretty soon as Ramos is now walking into the twilight of his career.

Raphael Varane on Real Madrid's defeat against Man City: "I want to show my face as this defeat is mine. I take my responsibility. I cannot explain the mistakes, it can happen in football, a difficult night for me.” pic.twitter.com/nuMQDafM9i — Squawka News (@SquawkaNews) August 7, 2020

#9 Casemiro - #64 million

Casemiro

Casemiro has been one of Real Madrid's standout performers as they went on to clinch the La Liga title this term. The Brazilian has been outstanding in the heart of midfield, always on call to destroy the opposition's attack before storming into the attacking realms to help out on the other side of the pitch.

He has provided the much needed defensive cover for the Real Madrid backline and has dispensed his duties with aplomb and is easily one of the best defensive midfielders in the world.

#8 Saul Niguez - €72 million

Saul Niguez

The Atletico Madrid central midfielder has been scouted by some of the big names in European football and his list of admirers include both Manchester City and Manchester United- both big spenders.

Saul is excellent defensively and is a formidable unit all by himself in Cholo Simeone's midfield. The Spaniard is good with the ball at his feet as well and has the ability to wriggle out of tight spaces. He is definitely going to earn Atletico a lot of money if they sell him.

Saúl Ñiguez.



He played as a Left back, center back, midfield, right midfield, left midfield, defensive midfield and his first years with Pro as a second striker.



And with 15 years old he played in Atletico Reserve team as a Striker. pic.twitter.com/AB04h47Bqn — Diego Gª Argota (@DiegoGArgota21) August 10, 2020