10 most valuable players in Ligue 1 according to CIES (January 2022)

Ligue 1 is often considered the least competitive among the top five leagues in Europe. That is primarily due to PSG's dominance in the last decade in a world where fans are more accustomed to competitive leagues like the Premier League.

The French top flight has an abundance of world-class players. While Neymar Jr and Kylian Mbappe have been ruling Ligue 1 for a few years, Lionel Messi joined the ranks in the French capital last summer.

Ligue 1 is home to several young superstars

Along with the big names, several talented prodigies earn their bread in the French top flight. Aurelien Tchouameni, Jonathan David and Sven Botman are touted as the nest 'big things' in their respective positions.

On that note, here's a look at the ten most valuable players in the French top flight according to CIES, as of January 2022:

#10 Nuno Mendes - €41.9 million

Paris Saint-Germain vs Manchester City: Group A - UEFA Champions League

Nuno Mendes is part of a host of new signings made by Mauricio Pochettino at PSG. One glaring area where PSG had to improve was left-back. In his short stay at the Parc des Princes, Mendes has proven to be an exciting option.

The 19-year-old is nowhere close to being among the ten best Ligue 1 players at the moment. However, given his age and potential, it makes sense why he features on this list.

The Portuguese youngster has been a regular in the left side of defence for the French league leaders. Mendes has contributed an assist in 12 league games. While he might not be as attacking as his teammate Achraf Hakimi, Mendes is one to watch out for.

#9 Lionel Messi - €42.5 million

Manchester City vs Paris Saint-Germain: Group A - UEFA Champions League

Lionel Messi's transfer to PSG last summer broke the internet. The Argentine magician left his beloved Barcelona after two decades, and got united with Neymar and Kylian Mbappe to form an unrivalled front three in Europe. However, he has struggled to get going in the French capital.

Given his age, the 2021 Copa America winner's market value is slightly on the lower side. Moreover, he has 18 months left on his contract with the Parisians, which could further diminish his transfer value, if his underwhelming returns continue.

'La Pulga' won an unprecedented seventh Ballon d'Or award last year. PSG are still chasing their first Champions League title this season. Many believe Messi could soon lead them to a continental title.

Messi has scored five times in as many games for his new club in the competition. However, he has massively underwhelmed in Ligue 1, scoring once in 11 games.

