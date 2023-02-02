10 most valuable players in the world right now - February 2023

In this hyper-inflated market, it is difficult to gage how valuable a player is. Recency bias, as well as bidding wars, often blows valuations out of proportion, warping the picture. To make things easier for the commoners, renowned German-based website Transfermarkt meticulously maintains a list containing estimated, unwarped valuations of players. A player’s current form, time remaining on contract, and age are some of the top factors that are considered when compiling the list.

Today, we will take a look at Transfermarkt’s latest valuation-based rankings and shed light on the performances of the 10 most valuable players in the world. Now, without further ado, let’s begin!

#10 Gavi (Barcelona) — €90 million

Girona FC v FC Barcelona - LaLiga Santander

Rated at €90 million, 18-year-old Barcelona midfielder Gavi is the youngest player on this list today. The Spain international, whose Barca contract does not expire until June 2026, has all it takes to climb up the list in the coming years.

The La Masia graduate has shown maturity beyond his years in the 2022-23 season. He has rarely lost his cool, combined well with his teammates, and has not shied away from putting in the work. Already a favorite at the club, the teenager has scored once and provided five assists in 29 games for Barcelona in all competitions this season.

#9 Federico Valverde (Real Madrid) — €100 million

Real Madrid CF v Atletico de Madrid - Copa Del Rey Quarter Final

Real Madrid star Federico Valverde is the most valuable midfielder in Real Madrid’s ranks, with his estimated valuation standing at €100 million. The 24-year-old Uruguay international has four and a half years remaining on his Real Madrid contract (June 2027).

Valverde is arguably the most hardworking and versatile player at Real Madrid right now. The Uruguayan is not only an excellent central midfielder but can also operate flawlessly on the right wing. He works tirelessly from start to finish and has an eye for the spectacular.

Valverde has participated in 29 games for the European champions in the 2022-23 season across competitions, scoring eight times and providing four assists.

#8 Bukayo Saka (Arsenal) — €100 million

Arsenal FC v Manchester United - Premier League

Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal have emerged as the best team in the Premier League this season, with them currently sitting five points clear of second-placed Manchester City. Their most valuable player, €100 million-man Bukayo Saka, has emerged as their most impactful player in the English top flight.

Saka, who rules the right wing at Arsenal, has appeared in 19 Premier League games, scoring seven times and providing seven assists. The 21-year-old’s current contract expires in June 2024. However, considering his devastating form and the fanfare he enjoys in north London, a new contract is should be right around the corner.

#7 Jamal Musiala (Bayern Munich) — €100 million

FC Bayern München v Eintracht Frankfurt - Bundesliga

German livewire Jamal Musiala, who is rated at €100 million, is Bayern Munich’s most valuable player. The 19-year-old, whose contract is set to expire in June 2026, is the only attacking midfielder on this list today.

BayernTimes @BayernTimes



🏟️ | 26 Games

| 13 Goals

🧑🏽‍ | 10 Assists



Jamal Musiala this season:🏟️ | 26 Games| 13 Goals🧑🏽‍| 10 Assists Jamal Musiala this season: 🏟️ | 26 Games ⚽️ | 13 Goals 🧑🏽‍🍳 | 10 Assists 👑 https://t.co/HfvMIRzqZf

Musiala, who completed a whopping 19 dribbles in three group-stage games at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, is not only an adept scorer but also a capable creator. The nimble-footed youngster has scored 13 times and provided 10 assists in 26 games for Bayern in all competitions. No Bayern player has been involved in as many goals in the 2022-23 season.

#6 Pedri (Barcelona) — €100 million

Girona FC v FC Barcelona - LaLiga Santander

Pedri is currently Barcelona’s most valuable player, with the young Spaniard sporting an eye-watering €100 million price tag. The 20-year-old, who has been a regular at the club since 2021, sees his Barcelona contract expire in June 2026.

Despite his young age, Pedri has emerged as a natural leader in Barcelona’s midfield. He passes the ball around effortlessly, communicates clearly with teammates to make sure everyone is on the same page, and has developed a knack for scoring important goals.

Pedri has scored six goals in 27 games for Barca in all competitions, with five of those coming in La Liga alone (19 games).

#5 Phil Foden (Manchester City) — €110 million

Southampton v Manchester City - Carabao Cup Quarter Final

Carrying a tag of €110 million, Manchester City academy graduate Phil Foden is currently the most valuable midfielder in the English Premier League. The Englishman, 22, will be out of contract in June 2027.

City Xtra @City_Xtra Phil Foden: "I'm just all for the team. I just want to work hard in every opportunity I get and it's all about just helping the team. The manager is going to mix the team up sometimes, but you've always just got to be ready to help when you're called upon..." [via @ManCity Phil Foden: "I'm just all for the team. I just want to work hard in every opportunity I get and it's all about just helping the team. The manager is going to mix the team up sometimes, but you've always just got to be ready to help when you're called upon..." [via @ManCity]

Foden, who won the U-17 FIFA World Cup in 2017 as the tournament’s best player, is blessed with vision, quick feet, and the ability to play perfectly-weighted passes. The England international’s traits have shone through in the 2022-23 season, helping him emerge as one of City’s best players. Foden has played 27 games for City in all competitions, scoring nine times and providing four assists.

#4 Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund) — €110 million

Bellingham is the most valuable midfielder in the world

Borussia Dortmund’s 19-year-old central midfielder Jude Bellingham is currently valued at €110 million, making him the most valuable midfielder in the world. Bellingham, who is reportedly being courted by Real Madrid and Liverpool, amongst others, sees his Dortmund contract expire in June 2025.

Bellingham is a versatile central midfielder who can effortlessly drop deep or push further up the pitch when the situation demands it. He is also an excellent passer, has an eye for goal, and has shown leadership traits in midfield. Bellingham has taken part in 24 games for Dortmund this season, scoring 10 times and providing four assists.

#3 Vinicius Junior (Real Madrid) — €120 million

Real Madrid CF v Atletico de Madrid - Copa Del Rey Quarter Final

Real Madrid left-winger Vinicius Junior, whose market value currently stands at €120 million, is the most valuable out-and-out winger in the world right now. The 22-year-old Brazilian will be out of contract in June 2024.

Madrid Xtra @MadridXtra

• 48 goals.

• 49 assists.

• 7 trophies. Tomorrow Vinicius Jr will make his 200th appearance for Real Madrid.• 48 goals.• 49 assists.• 7 trophies. Tomorrow Vinicius Jr will make his 200th appearance for Real Madrid. • 48 goals. ⚽• 49 assists. 🎯• 7 trophies. 🏆 https://t.co/dKs0UwdKdh

Vinicius Junior, who helped the Whites to a La Liga-Champions League-Spanish Super Cup treble last season, has been a little wasteful in front of goal this season. In 29 appearances, the former Flamengo man has only scored 12 times, missing a total of 19 big chances already across competitions.

#2 Erling Haaland (Manchester City) — €170 million

Manchester City v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Premier League

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland is currently valued at a staggering €170 million. He is the most valuable player in the Premier League and the second-most valuable player in the world right now. The 22-year-old, who joined City from Borussia Dortmund for a €60 million fee last summer, is contractually tied to City until June 2027.

Erling Haaland has broken records left, right, and center since coming to the Premier League. He has scored 25 Premier League goals in 19 games to emerge as the league’s leading goalscorer. He took only 14 games to reach 20 Premier League goals, making him the quickest in history to reach that milestone.

Additionally, Haaland has scored four hat-tricks already, more than five-time Ballon d’Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo managed in his entire Manchester United career. In total, Haaland has featured in 27 games for City across competitions, scoring 31 goals.

#1 Kylian Mbappe (Paris Saint-Germain) — €180 million

Mbappe is the most valuable player in the world

With a price tag of €180 million, Paris Saint-Germain superstar Kylian Mbappe is currently the most valuable player in the world. The 24-year-old forward sees his PSG contract expire in June 2025.

Mbappe, who scored eight goals at the 2022 FIFA World Cup to win the Golden Boot, has been in stellar form for the Parisians this season. The former Monaco man has appeared in 26 matches for them in all competitions, scoring 25 times and providing six assists.

PSG Report @PSG_Report | Kylian Mbappé was hobbling while leaving the Stadium!



| Kylian Mbappé was hobbling while leaving the Stadium! 🚨| Kylian Mbappé was hobbling while leaving the Stadium! 🇫🇷🎥https://t.co/zurH6qLjAj

Mbappe scored a stunning five goals in the French Cup Round-of-32 clash against Pays de Cassel in January, propelling Les Parisiens to a 7-0 win. He is the first PSG player in history to score five times in a game.

Poll : 0 votes