10 most valuable players in the world right now (Jan 2023)

Multiple factors come into play when determining a player’s market valuation. To achieve the best possible market value, one should ideally be in top form, have age on his side, and have a good few months left on his contract.

Renowned German-based website Transfermarkt closely monitors the aforementioned criteria to determine the market value of a player. In the list below, we will take a look at the 10 players they deem most valuable and see how the players have fared this season. Now, without further ado, let’s get to it!

#10 Gavi (Barcelona) — €90 million

Real Madrid CF v FC Barcelona - LaLiga Santander

The youngest player on this list, Barcelona’s Gavi has a market value of €90 million. The 18-year-old midfielder was chosen as the Young Player of the Year in 2022, winning the Kopa Trophy.

Gavi, who is contractually tied to Barcelona until June 2026, is an excellent ball carrier, has the ability to dictate the game’s tempo, and also pops up with goals contributions. This season, he has played 21 games for the Blaugrana in all competitions, claiming two assists.

Gavi also looked sharp for Spain at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. He scored once in four matches before La Roja were eliminated by Morocco in the Round of 16.

#9 Federico Valverde (Real Madrid) — €100 million

Portugal v Uruguay: Group H - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

The most hardworking player at Real Madrid, Federico Valverde, carries a sticker price of €100 million. The 24-year-old is a natural central midfielder but he has proven to be quite a handful on the right wing as well. Valverde has played in 22 games for the All Whites this term, recording eight goals and four assists. He has a contract until June 2027.

Valverde’s run at the 2022 FIFA World Cup was disappointing. The midfielder failed to lodge a goal or assist as Uruguay were eliminated in the group stage.

#8 Bukayo Saka (Arsenal) — €100 million

Arsenal FC v West Ham United - Premier League

Against all odds, Arsenal currently find themselves at the top of the Premier League table. While every team member has played their part in taking them there, Bukayo Saka deserves a special shoutout.

Saka, who is Arsenal’s most valuable player at €100 million, has pitched in with six goals and six assists in 17 Premier League appearances. The 21-year-old’s ability to inspire the team, even when the odds are firmly against them, has been rewarding to see.

GiveMeSport @GiveMeSport

🥈 Musiala of Bayern: 18

🥉 Rodrygo of Real Madrid: 15



No player aged 21 or under in Europe's Top 5 leagues had more goal contributions in all of 2022 than Bukayo Saka.



(Arsenal's Gabriel Martinelli is also fifth on the list with 14!) 🥇 Saka of Arsenal: 20🥈 Musiala of Bayern: 18🥉 Rodrygo of Real Madrid: 15No player aged 21 or under in Europe's Top 5 leagues had more goal contributions in all of 2022 than Bukayo Saka.(Arsenal's Gabriel Martinelli is also fifth on the list with 14!) 🥇 Saka of Arsenal: 20🥈 Musiala of Bayern: 18🥉 Rodrygo of Real Madrid: 15🌟 No player aged 21 or under in Europe's Top 5 leagues had more goal contributions in all of 2022 than Bukayo Saka.(Arsenal's Gabriel Martinelli is also fifth on the list with 14!) 🔥 https://t.co/lv1pYgwGGt

Saka also looked lively for England at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, scoring thrice and claiming an assist in four matches prior to their Round of 16 elimination.

#7 Jamal Musiala (Bayern Munich) — €100 million

Costa Rica v Germany: Group E - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Bayern Munich’s 19-year-old sensation, Jamal Musiala, happens to be their most valuable player. The Bavarian star, whose contract with the club runs out in June 2026, is valued at an impressive €100 million.

Urquell @1_urq_1 Musiala zaliczył więcej reprezentacji niż klubów Musiala zaliczył więcej reprezentacji niż klubów https://t.co/QWjhDt6YAk

Musiala has been in vibrant form for the German champions this term, netting 12 times and providing 10 assists in 22 games. Musiala’s dazzling feet were the only positive takeaway from Germany’s lackluster 2022 FIFA World Cup campaign. Musiala provided an assist and completed a mind-numbing 19 dribbles in three matches as Germany were eliminated in the group stage.

#6 Pedri (Barcelona) — €100 million

Morocco v Spain: Round of 16 - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

With a sticker price of €100 million, 20-year-old Pedri is Barcelona’s most valuable player. The central midfielder is an exceptional passer, knows how to score impressive goals, and has emerged as a natural leader in midfield. This season, Pedri has appeared in 20 games for the Blaugrana across competitions, finding the back of the net thrice. His contract with the Catalans will expire in June 2026.

Spain endured a disappointing run at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, getting knocked out in the Round of 16. Pedri failed to lodge any goal contributions but was one of their better players at the tournament.

#5 Phil Foden (Manchester City) — €110 million

Manchester City v Liverpool - Carabao Cup Fourth Round

Manchester City academy graduate Phil Foden has emerged as one of their most valuable players. The €110 million man has been consistent with his performances, which has helped him attain his highest-ever valuation.

Adrian🇸🇪 @AJunkka Matchday I hope for Foden ball today man Matchday I hope for Foden ball today man💙 https://t.co/2wpBNbKiC0

Foden, whose contract with City expires in June 2027, has played 23 games for Pep Guardiola’s team in the 2022-23 season, scoring eight times and providing three assists. The 22-year-old appeared in four games at the 2022 Qatar World Cup, pitching in with a goal and a couple of assists for England.

#4 Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund) — €110 million

England v France: Quarter Final - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Arguably the most sought-after midfield player in the world at the moment, Borussia Dortmund ace Jude Bellingham’s market value stands at €110 million. The Englishman has not only impressed with his precise passing and ability to dictate the game’s tempo but also with his knack for creating and scoring goals.

Since the start of the season, the 19-year-old has scored nine times and provided three assists for Dortmund across competitions. The Liverpool and Real Madrid-linked midfielder sees his contract expire in June 2025.

Bellingham also caught everyone’s eye at his first FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Bellingham scored once and claimed an assist in five appearances before England were knocked out by France in the quarter-finals.

#3 Vinicius Junior (Real Madrid) — €120 million

Croatia v Brazil: Quarter Final - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Carrying a price tag of €120 million, Vinicius Junior is currently the most valuable player at Real Madrid. With Karim Benzema struggling to keep himself fit this season, the Brazil international has emerged as the club’s top scorer. The former Flamengo player has scored 10 goals and provided five assists in 22 matches across competitions.

Football España @footballespana_ LaLiga have presented as formal complaint about the racist chants suffered by Vinicius Junior at Real Valladolid.



All four of the previous occasions in which they did so, the Anti-Violence Committee did not elevate it to a criminal case or notable punishment. LaLiga have presented as formal complaint about the racist chants suffered by Vinicius Junior at Real Valladolid.All four of the previous occasions in which they did so, the Anti-Violence Committee did not elevate it to a criminal case or notable punishment. https://t.co/XLwSVg02Bc

The 22-year-old, whose Real Madrid contract expires in June 2024, looked impressive for quarter-finalists Brazil at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The left winger scored once and provided two assists in four appearances at his first FIFA World Cup.

#2 Erling Haaland (Manchester City) — €170 million

Manchester City v Everton FC - Premier League

Manchester City’s Erling Haaland has emerged as the most fearsome striker in Europe this season. The former Borussia Dortmund player has been scoring for fun in the 2022-23 campaign, and rightfully carries an eye-popping €170 million price tag.

Since joining the Cityzens in the summer, the 22-year-old Norwegian player has appeared in 21 games in all competitions, scoring a mind-boggling 27 times. A whopping 21 of his goals have come in the Premier League (15 appearances), making him the quickest in history to score as many goals in the English top flight.

His contract with City runs until June 2027.

#1 Kylian Mbappe (Paris Saint-Germain) — €180 million

Kylian Mbappe in action for France

With a market value of €180 million, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Kylian Mbappe is the most valuable player in the world right now. The Frenchman has been firing on all cylinders for PSG this season, scoring a staggering 20 goals and claiming five assists in 22 appearances in all competitions. The Parisian’s contract runs out in June 2025.

LiveScore @livescore 🤙 Hakimi & Mbappe took in a Brooklyn Nets game Hakimi & Mbappe took in a Brooklyn Nets game 🏀🤙 https://t.co/lUzfbbd3yi

Mbappe proved his mettle in the 2022 FIFA World Cup as well. The 24-year-old scored eight goals in seven games to win the Golden Boot. His most notable performance came in the final, in which he scored a sensational hat trick. Despite his heroics, however, Mbappe and Co. ended up on the losing side, with Argentina clinching a 4-2 win on penalties (the score was 3-3 after extra time).

