10 most valuable South American players 

South American players are some of the most sought-after in the world. Countries from the continent absolutely love football. Brazil, Argentina and Uruguay currently are three of the best national squads in the game, with all of them placed in the top ten in the FIFA rankings.

Ten most valuable South American players:

Players from the Southern hemisphere are some of the biggest stars in European football and have won a lot of trophies for their clubs. So, it is only natural that South American football players are some of the most valuable ones in the world at the moment.

On that note, we take a look at the ten most valuable South American players in the world currently.

(Transfer values courtesy transfermarkt).

#10 Jose Maria Gimenez | Uruguay | Atletico Madrid - €65 Million

Jose Gimenez

One of only two defenders in this list, Uruguay's Jose Maria Gimenez plays for La Liga giants Atletico Madrid.

The 26-year-old defender joined them on a €900,000 transfer in the summer of 2013. The centre-back has been struggling with recurring injuries recently, but has been a rock at the back for Atletico Madrid over the years.

🇺🇾 José María Giménez



🏟 202 Atlético Madrid appearances

🇪🇸 LaLiga winner in 2014

🇪🇺 Europa League winner in 2018

🏆 UEFA Super Cup winner in 2018

🧢 60 Uruguay caps



⚔️ Happy birthday to one of Diego Simeone’s most important soldiers. pic.twitter.com/3USP2KgGbX — Futaa.com (@Futaacom) January 20, 2021

Thanks to his consistent performances at the heart of the defence for club and country, his market value has appreciated considerably over the last few seasons. Gimenez is currently estimated to be worth €65 million.

#9 Federico Valverde | Uruguay | Real Madrid - €70 million

Federico Valverde (#15) in action for Uruguay

Joining his compatriot at number nine in this list is Real Madrid's Federico Valverde.

The 22-year-old versatile midfielder had a breakthrough 2019-20 campaign for Los Blancos, winning the La Liga title. Valverde has also been a part of the Uruguay team since 2017 and is usually one of the first players on the team sheet for La Celeste.

He is currently enjoying the most productive campaign of his career in front of goal, despite making only 15 appearances in La Liga, with half of them coming from the bench.

1 - @realmadriden have only lost one of their 18 games with Casemiro and Federico Valverde both in the starting XI in all competitions (W12 D5 L1). Power. pic.twitter.com/MNOhrf7qWe — OptaJose (@OptaJose) January 12, 2020

Fede Valverde has three goals to his name. He is just 22 years old, and if he continues his current pace of development, he could become one of the top players in his position in the La Liga.

Currently, his market value is estimated to be €70 million.

#8 Marquinhos | Brazil | Paris Saint-Germain - €70 million

Marquinhos

The second defender to make the list is Paris Saint-Germain's Marquinhos. He is also the first representative of the Brazilian contingent to feature in this list.

Marquinhos has been with the Ligue 1 giants since 2013, joining them from AS Roma for a massive fee of €31.4 million. Although he has proven himself worth every penny since, it was still an eye-raising amount for a player who was just 19 years old then.

The player showed his versatility for his side last term, playing as a defensive midfielder for the majority of the season. After Thiago Silva's departure in the summer, Marquinhos is now a key player in the PSG defensive ranks.

Currently, the 51-time capped Brazil international is valued at €70 million.

