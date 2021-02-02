10 most valuable under-20 players

These are some of the brightest young prospects in football and these individuals will cost any teams that want to sign them a fortune.

Well, it's not a bad time to be looking at the most valuable players aged under 20 seeing as how we're now done with the January transfer window and headed into the second half of the season. To reduce that to essentials, a lot of teams are going to register their interests in these youngsters in the summer transfer window and for obvious reasons.

Players under 20 have their entire football career ahead of them. Let's not say that they get a free pass until they're 20 but they're largely excused for dropping stinkers on an odd day because top-flight football is, after all, a strenuous profession that comes with an acute amount of scrutiny.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top 10 most valuable players aged under 20.

All figures courtesy: Transfermarkt

#10 Dejan Kulusevski (Juventus) - £40.5 million

FC Internazionale v Juventus - Serie A

There is only one representative from Serie A on the list and it is quite fitting that he was the recipient of the best young player in the league last season. Juventus signed 20-year-old Dejan Kulusevski in January 2020 but he spent the remainder of the season on loan at Parma.

Andrea Pirlo has been slowly integrating him into the first team setup and the youngster has made eight starts in the Serie A so far. Kulusevski has come off the bench nine times. He has scored three goals and registered an assist in that time.

Advertisement

He has also been impressive in the Coppa Italia and the winger has two goals from two appearances in the cup competition for the Bianconeri. He is expected to go and do big things in the years to come and Juventus view him as one of their man players for the future.

Kulusevski, Sancho, and Foden are the only 3️⃣ midfielders in Europe’s Top 5 leagues born after 1/1/2000 to have 15+ goals (all comps) in the last two seasons 👶⭐️



📊 stat via Opta pic.twitter.com/7wVrMNAXLj — Italian Football TV (@IFTVofficial) January 27, 2021

#9 Ferran Torres (Manchester City) - £45 million

West Bromwich Albion v Manchester City - Premier League

The Manchester City winger walked into an already star studded lineup. But he's now slowly putting his talents on show and it'd be fair to mark him as an absolute steal as the Cityzens bought him for a sum in the ballpark of £21 million rising to £24 million with bonuses.

Advertisement

Ferran Torres has definitely shown us that he is a great addition to Pep Guardiola's army and he has already racked up eight goals and two assists this season from across all competitions for Manchester City.

The youngster loves taking defenders on and will undoubtedly go on to become a menacing presence down the right flank for the Etihad outfit in the years to come.

Ferran Torres vs @SheffieldUnited:



1 Assist

67 Touches

47 Passes

83% Pass Accuracy

3 Crosses

2 Key Passes

1 Tackle

1 Clearance

1 Accurate Long Ball



⚡️ IMPACT. 💥🇪🇸 @FerranTorres20 pic.twitter.com/xNttNNH6j7 — Man City Xtra (@City_Xtra) January 30, 2021

#8 Mason Greenwood (Manchester United) - £45 million

Manchester United v Liverpool: The Emirates FA Cup Fourth Round

Mason Greenwood's stocks have depreciated a bit this season. The youngster has had to deal with a lot of issues on a personal level and there's no doubt that he will be back to his best pretty soon. He was the Red Devils' breakout star last season, scoring plenty of important goals.

Advertisement

Greenwood is still being used as a right-winger at Manchester United but that doesn't mean that he is not given the freedom to bomb into the box and go hell for leather. He has scored only four goals this season so far which is quite a drop from the 19 goals and seven assists he picked up last season.

That he is the additional striker in a team that currently has Edinson Cavani, Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial certainly doesn't help. But he is in a great place to learn from and he is still only 19-years-old.