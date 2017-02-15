10 weird club nicknames you might not know

A look at some of the wonderfully vibrant nicknames in the world of football.

@rebantmalhotra by Rebant Malhotra

There is a rich history behind the red and white colours of Atletico

Football clubs often have the strangest of nicknames. Sometimes they’re as common as the Reds while other times they have the most bizarre of origins. The fact that the beautiful game has a rich history certainly aids this. Most football clubs have been in existence since the early 20th century and have gone through some amazing highs and lows.

Football fans often know the common nicknames of their favourite teams but falter when it comes to the unique ones. This is mainly because the history behind it is often not known. But one thing that cannot be denied is the fact that football nicknames can be absolutely bewildering in nature.

On that note, Sportskeeda brings to you 10 weird club nicknames that you may not know:

#1 Atletico Madrid – Los Colchoneros (The Mattress Makers)

The origin of this nickname goes back to the 1940s. After the Spanish civil war, mattresses were made for low a price by using a uniform design of red and white as resources were scarce. This made the club ditch their former blue and white colour as they adopted the mattress red and white which was cheaper. This got them the nickname the Mattress Makers.

Atletico Madrid have quite easily become one of the biggest clubs in world football and have been challenging the European elite for quite some time now. However, the club could be in trouble as rumours have suggested that manager Diego Simeone is on his way out, which would lead to an exodus of some of their best players.