11 players who have done the World Cup-Champions League double in the same year

Emmanuel Ayamga FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10

SHARE

Only 11 footballers, including Raphael Varane, have won both the World Cup and the Champions League in the same year

Football has developed to a level where the most important thing is winning trophies. It’s always nice if that comes with style, but the managers in this era have to produce consistent results to keep their jobs.

And by producing results, I mean winning silverware. That said, there is no doubt that the UEFA Champions League and the FIFA World Cup are the two biggest trophies in world football currently.

Every footballer, whether from Africa, Asia, Europe or Australia, craves the two aforementioned titles. While some players have been fortunate enough to win either of them, others have been luckier to win both.

But there’s a third category: These are players who did not just win both the Champions League and the World Cup, but they managed to impressively do it in the same year.

Below, we take a look at all the players to have won both the FIFA World Cup and the UEFA Champions League in the same year:

READ ALSO: Champions League Top Scorers 2019-20

#11 Gerd Muller

Gerd Muller was a goal machine who netted for fun for both club and country

Gerd Muller’s status in football history is just as well documented as his legacy. The German was a predator in front of goal and scored many times for Bayern Munich and his national team.

Muller was part of the Bayern Munich side that won the European Cup, now the Champions League, three times on the bounce in the mid-1970s. Even more special, in 1974, he won both the Champions League and the World Cup in the same year.

Advertisement

After helping Bayern defeat Atletico Madrid in the European Cup final, Muller played another influential role as West Germany beat the Netherlands to lift the World Cup later in the year.

#10 Uli Hoeness

Uli Hoeness won the European Cup and the World Cup in 1974

Just like Muller, Uli Hoeness was also a part of that all-conquering Bayern Munich side in the 1970s. The former president of the Bavarian club was such a talented footballer in his playing days.

He was an important player for Bayern when they won the European Cup in 1974 and was equally instrumental in West Germany’s triumph at the World Cup later in the year.

1 / 4 NEXT