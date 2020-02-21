5 attackers who could beat Lionel Messi to the Champions League Golden Shoe this season

Lionel Messi

By this time last year, Barcelona fans were already singing praises about Lionel Messi. The Argentine had just put up some exceptional displays against the likes of Tottenham Hotspur and PSV Eindhoven early in the Champions League. He finished the group stage of the tournament with six goals from just four games and was in top form as the knockout phase kicked off.

Messi concluded the term with 12 UCL goals and was awarded the Golden Shoe for the fifth time in his career. This season, however, the 32-year-old is nowhere near that level, with just two goals recorded since the tournament kicked off. With the level of competition present in the race for the accolade, it doesn't look like the Barcelona captain will be able to retain it.

Many attackers are putting up great numbers in the Champions League this season and are coming all out to dethrone Messi from the European goal-scoring throne. In this article, we take a look at five players who could beat the Argentine to the Champions League Golden Shoe.

#5 Raheem Sterling

Sterling continues to shine in front of goal

What Manchester City superstar Raheem Sterling has done for his club within the past few seasons deserves some recognition. The winger is undoubtedly one of the most indispensable figures in Pep Guardiola's squad at the moment, as he has a knack for getting his way past opposition defenses and providing the answers in front of goal.

The England international has earned plaudits for quite some time and won the FWA Player Of The Year award last season for the incredible role he played as the Citizens claimed their record-breaking Premier League triumph. This season, the forward could take his game to a whole new level and earn even bigger rewards for his exploits.

The 25-year-old is among a small group of elite finishers in the Champions League at the moment, having found the back of the net five times from six appearances so far. If he continues with his goal-scoring brilliance and the Citizens manage to edge out Real Madrid in their Round Of 16 tie, he would have a good chance to beat Messi to the European Golden Shoe.

