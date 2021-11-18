12 famous players who hated each other after becoming team-mates

Football is and always has been a team game. No player can single-handedly drive a team to success and it is a known fact. Even the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have needed their team-mates to help them out time and again.

It is a sheer delight when the team chemistry works out well. In fact, teams have performed better collectively than solely due to individual quality.

Some highly reputed players have struggled with their team-mates

With big players comes big egos and a clash of opinions. As much a blessing as it is to have a team of high-quality players, it is a tough task to bring them on the same page.

In the recent past, world-class players have struggled to get along with their team-mates and it is a situation a manager hates to be in. Let's have a look at some high quality players who have not had a great relationship with their team-mates:

#6 Lothar Matthaus & Stefan Effenberg (Germany)

Lothar Matthaus, Mehmet Scholl and Steffan Effenberg of Bayern Munich

Both Lothar Matthaus and Stefan Effenberg were regularly involved in playing alongside each other for Bayern Munich and the German national team. The duo formed a partnership in midfield and on the pitch it never looked like they had problems with each other.

Among the two, Effenberg had always been a controversial figure throughout his career. He once demeaned Matthaus in the press, calling him "a big mouth and a quitter". If that wasn't enough, in his autobiography, there was a chapter titled "What Lothar Matthaus knows about football", which comprised of a blank page.

LearnEnglishThroughFootball @LETFootball #Matthaus Stefan Effenberg dedicated a chapter of his autobiography to his arch-enemy, which consisted of a blank page under the title: “What Lothar Matthaus knows about football.” #StefanEffenberg Stefan Effenberg dedicated a chapter of his autobiography to his arch-enemy, which consisted of a blank page under the title: “What Lothar Matthaus knows about football.” #StefanEffenberg #Matthaus https://t.co/pImxaRS9TP

Matthaus also didn't sit back on the chances he got. The former Bayern Munich captain publicly insisted that Effenberg should be sold by the Bavarian club claiming the latter had lost his touch. This came following the German club's poor run in 2001. In the end, it was Matthaus who left the club first with Effenberg lasting two more years than him.

#5 Zlatan Ibrahimovic & Rafael van der Vaart (Ajax)

Manchester United v Leicester City - Premier League

Zlatan Ibrahimovic rose to fame during his time at Ajax and it coincided with when academy graduate Rafael van der Vaart also joined the senior team. Both players possessed immense quality and were tipped to achieve great things.

Van der Vaart was considered the best player at Ajax then and with Zlatan's arrival the Dutchman was shifted to the wings. With two big egos clashing, a rift was bound to happen. In an international match against Sweden in 2004, Zlatan was accused of injuring Van der Vaart on purpose.

Sky Bet @SkyBet 👑 Zlatan Ibrahimovic on an altercation with Rafael van der Vaart. 👑 Zlatan Ibrahimovic on an altercation with Rafael van der Vaart. https://t.co/2oJSO1tnZb

Following the incident, the Swedish striker was sold to Juventus two weeks later. During an interview in 2018, Rafael van der Vaart made the following comments:

“At that time we were both young and I was the best player in Ajax. He came to the club and believed that he was the best player at Ajax. Back then he did not act like he does now and I think he was a bit jealous.

"I did not have really big problems with him. It was just two egos converging in one place. I think I was a bigger problem for him than he was for me."

Van der Vaart went on to play for clubs like Real Madrid and Tottenham Hotspur before retiring. Meanwhile, Zlatan is still going strong at the age of 40, plying his trade for Serie A giants AC Milan.

#4 Teddy Sheringham and Andy Cole (England)

Teddy Sheringham and Andy Cole scored some important goals for Manchester United

Manchester United had some fine strikers during Sir Alex Ferguson's time as their manager. Teddy Sheringham and Andy Cole were two of those wonderful strikers at the Scotsman's disposal.

Both of them did well on the pitch but the truth was, they never got along well with each other. It all started when Cole was making his England debut against Uruguay in 1995 and came on for Sheringham. Instead of giving Cole a handshake or something, Sheringham snubbed him, making the former more nervous given the occasion.

This did not go down well with Cole as he remembered the incident and kept his distance from Sheringham for a long time. The feud between them went on for 24 years before they buried the hatchet in 2019.

