20 transfers that were hijacked by clubs: Part 2

These players had to make a last minute change to their destinations before signing on the dotted line.

@crazyharsh1995 by Harsh Biyani Top 5 / Top 10 17 Jul 2017, 14:42 IST

The former Swansea manager’s move to Liverpool was hijacked by Juventus

For those who are not aware of the phrase "Hijacking in Football", it simply means when a club is on the verge of signing a player before, another club swoops in at the last minute and hijacks the deal. Sure, the term “hijacking” in relation to football is new, but not the practice itself. Since the game started, clubs have done everything possible to get the player they want, and that at times leads to things getting a bit controversial.

In recent times, it has become a rather common phenomenon to see clubs hijack deals in the last minute. Continuing from the previous list, here is part 2 of the list featuring 10 more players who had to make a late change in their destination.

Michael Laudrup

The former Danish footballer, who played for Juventus, Ajax, Real Madrid and Barcelona, was on the verge of signing for Liverpool. Everything suggested that the player would be signing for Liverpool as he was about to sign a three-year deal at Anfield when Liverpool decided to insert another 12-month deal.

Michael refused and Juventus then swooped in and hijacked the deal at the last minute. He then went on to win the Serie A, La Liga, European Cup and much more.